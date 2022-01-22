Providence Bruins Rally from Behind, Defeat Bridgeport Islanders, 5-3
January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
BRIDGEPORT, CT. - Eduards Tralmaks scored the game-winning goal and Troy Grosenick made 23 saves as the Providence Bruins overcame to 2-0 deficit to defeat the Bridgeport Islanders, 5-3. Providence outshot Bridgeport, 37-26, went one-for-three on the power play, and five-for-five on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins have now collected wins in four of their last five games.
STATS
- J.D. Greenway, Joona Koppanen, Andrew Peski, and Chris Wager each recorded one assist. Peski's assist marked the first point of his AHL career.
- Jack Ahcan scored his fourth goal of the season and extended his point streak to three games. He has four points (1G, 3A) during that span.
- Justin Brazeau scored his fifth goal of the season and Jesper Froden scored his eighth.
- Samuel Asselin picked up his fourth multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist. He has recorded nine points (5G, 4A) in his last seven games.
- Jack Studnicka picked up his 11th assist of the season. Studnicka has recorded at least one point in 11 of his last 13 games.
- Zach Senyshyn recorded his ninth assist of the season and has seven points (3G, 4A) in his last six games.
- Victor Berglund picked up two assists for his second multi-point game of the season. He has five points (1G, 4A) in his last four games.
- Eduards Tralmaks scored a goal for the third consecutive game, his fourth goal in his last five games.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will travel to Utica, New York, and take on the Utica Comets on Tuesday, January 25 at Adirondack Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS
PROVIDENCE 31 38
HARTFORD 32 39
HERSHEY 34 41
SPRINGFIELD 35 42
CHARLOTTE 35 40
LEHIGH VALLEY 32 30
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 33 30
BRIDGEPORT 39 35
1st 2nd 3rd Final
PROVIDENCE 1 2 2 5
BRIDGEPORT 2 1 0 3
