Providence Bruins Rally from Behind, Defeat Bridgeport Islanders, 5-3

January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







BRIDGEPORT, CT. - Eduards Tralmaks scored the game-winning goal and Troy Grosenick made 23 saves as the Providence Bruins overcame to 2-0 deficit to defeat the Bridgeport Islanders, 5-3. Providence outshot Bridgeport, 37-26, went one-for-three on the power play, and five-for-five on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins have now collected wins in four of their last five games.

STATS

- J.D. Greenway, Joona Koppanen, Andrew Peski, and Chris Wager each recorded one assist. Peski's assist marked the first point of his AHL career.

- Jack Ahcan scored his fourth goal of the season and extended his point streak to three games. He has four points (1G, 3A) during that span.

- Justin Brazeau scored his fifth goal of the season and Jesper Froden scored his eighth.

- Samuel Asselin picked up his fourth multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist. He has recorded nine points (5G, 4A) in his last seven games.

- Jack Studnicka picked up his 11th assist of the season. Studnicka has recorded at least one point in 11 of his last 13 games.

- Zach Senyshyn recorded his ninth assist of the season and has seven points (3G, 4A) in his last six games.

- Victor Berglund picked up two assists for his second multi-point game of the season. He has five points (1G, 4A) in his last four games.

- Eduards Tralmaks scored a goal for the third consecutive game, his fourth goal in his last five games.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Utica, New York, and take on the Utica Comets on Tuesday, January 25 at Adirondack Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

PROVIDENCE 31 38

HARTFORD 32 39

HERSHEY 34 41

SPRINGFIELD 35 42

CHARLOTTE 35 40

LEHIGH VALLEY 32 30

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 33 30

BRIDGEPORT 39 35

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 1 2 2 5

BRIDGEPORT 2 1 0 3

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.