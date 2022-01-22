Columbus Blue Jackets Assign Forward Liam Foudy to AHL's Cleveland Monsters

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned center Liam Foudy from the taxi squad to the Cleveland Monsters, the team's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Foudy, 21, made his season debut with the Blue Jackets on January 15 at Florida and finished with one shot on 11:51 of ice time. He has collected 0-5-5, six penalty minutes, 44 shots and an "even" plus/minus rating in 27 games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2019-20. Last season, he led team rookies in assists and points with 0-4-4 with 43 shots in 24 appearances.

The Scarborough, Ontario native has added 9-24-33, six penalty minutes, 93 shots and is +12 in 36 career AHL contests with the Monsters. He led the club in shots and ranked second-T in goals, points and plus/minus rating with 6-11-17, 68 shots and a +5 plus/minus rating in 24 outings this season at the time of his recall to the taxi squad on January 6. The 6-2, 187-pound center totaled 97-94-191 and 97 penalty minutes in 230 career games with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League from 2016-20. He was selected by Columbus in the first round, 18th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Sunday when they host the Ottawa Senators. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 6 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on Bally Sports Ohio with coverage beginning with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show at 5:30 p.m. ET. The game can also be heard on the Columbus Blue Jackets Radio Network, including flagship station 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at bluejackets.com.

