Heat Earn Point Saturday against Henderson

January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - With goals from Byron Froese, Martin Pospisil and Justin Kirkland, the Stockton Heat (23-7-3-1) raced out to a two-goal lead through 40 minutes but could not hold on, falling 4-3 in overtime to the Henderson Silver Knights (17-11-2-1) Saturday at Stockton Arena.

Froese started the scoring 4:29 into the tilt, a shorthanded marker off a feed from Eetu Tuulola for the 1-0 edge. Sven Baertschi responded with his first of two tallies on the night, lighting the lamp 3:28 later to even the score. Pospisil then slid a puck past Dylan Ferguson at the 11:57 mark of the opening frame to take the 2-1 lead into the intermission.

The Heat added to their lead in the second, Kirkland notching the lone score of the period with a wrister that found twine for the two-goal edge through 40 minutes, but the Silver Knights responded with three unanswered from Maxim Marushev, Baertschi and Jonas Rondbjerg for the 4-3 win to earn the weekend split.

NOTABLE

Byron Froese's shorthanded goal was his second SHG and 10th goal overall this season. He is tied with Connor Mackey for the team lead in shorthanded goals.

Martin Pospisil has set a new career high with six goals so far this season.

Justin Kirkland has set a new career high with his 10th goal of the season.

Stockton now has six skaters with 10 or more goals on the year, the only AHL team with a total of more than four.

The Heat are now 18-0-2-0 on the year when scoring the first goal, with both losses coming against Henderson.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-5

STK PK - 6-for-6

THREE STARS

First - Jonas Rondbjerg (1g,1a)

Second - Sven Baertschi (2g)

Third - Martin Pospisil (1g)

GOALIES

W - Jiri Patera (19 saves on 20 shots faced)

OTL - Dustin Wolf (26 saves on 30 shots faced)

ND - Dylan Ferguson (7 saves on 9 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat return to action next Saturday, January 29, with a 6 p.m. puck drop for Turn Back The Clock Night, presented by Bank of Stockton.

