Comets Rally Past Crunch, 6-3
January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch opened scoring early, but the Utica Comets rallied for a 6-3 win tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.
The Crunch dropped both weekend games against the Comets and move to 1-5-1-0 in the 14-game season series and 14-13-3-1 on the season.
Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 16-of-21 shots. Nico Daws recorded the win with 27 saves between the pipes for the Comets. Syracuse was unable to convert on their three power play opportunities, while Utica went 4-for-5.
The Crunch opened scoring just 1:59 into the game when Gage Goncalves sped the length of the ice and scored with a shot from the left circle.
The Comets responded with three consecutive goals to build up a 3-1 lead by the first intermission. At 3:13, Alexander Holtz fired a one-timer from the top of the left circle while on the power play. Two minutes later, Holtz potted another power-play goal from the same spot. The success on the man-advantage continued for Utica at the 5:53 mark when Reilly Walsh ripped a one-timer from the right circle.
Utica added another one 7:51 into the second period when Brian Flynn cut across the zone and sent in a wrister from the right faceoff dot. Syracuse put an end to the scoring onslaught at the 13:52 mark when Gabriel Dumont passed the puck up to Ryan Jones off the faceoff for the blueliner to fire in from the high slot.
With just eight seconds remaining in the second period, Ryan Schmelzer set up Chase De Leo for a backdoor shot from the bottom of the right circle while on the man-advantage to put the Comets back up by three.
The Crunch came back within two at the 8:38 mark of the third period when Antoine Morand centered the puck for Remi Elie to send home with a one-timer, but Nolan Foote potted a shorthanded empty netter at 16:54 to secure a Comets win.
The Crunch are back in action on Wednesday when they host the Cleveland Monsters.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Defenseman Owen Headrick made his AHL debut with the Crunch tonight.
