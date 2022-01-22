Panthers Recall Chase Priskie, Assign Evan Fitzpatrick to Charlotte

The Panthers have added another defenseman to their roster, recalling Chase Priskie from Charlotte.

Priskie currently leads all Charlotte blue liners in scoring with 18 points (4g, 14a) in 28 games and ranks second on the team in assists. With another two helpers in Thursday's win, Priskie now has five points in his last four games for Charlotte.

He rejoins Florida having appeared in two NHL games this season.

Additionally, the Panthers have assigned Evan Fitzpatrick to Charlotte.

The netminder had been serving on Florida's taxi squad over the last week after signing an NHL deal with the Panthers.

Fitzpatrick, who began the season on an AHL contract with the Checkers, has played one game for Charlotte thus far - picking up a win in his lone appearance. With the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Fitzpatrick has gone 2-6-1 this season with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. A second-round pick by St. Louis in 2016, Fitzpatrick has logged 11 AHL games over his four pro seasons.

The Checkers wrap up their home stand with a two-game set against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms that kicks off Saturday at 4 p.m.

