Panthers Recall Chase Priskie, Assign Evan Fitzpatrick to Charlotte
January 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers have added another defenseman to their roster, recalling Chase Priskie from Charlotte.
Priskie currently leads all Charlotte blue liners in scoring with 18 points (4g, 14a) in 28 games and ranks second on the team in assists. With another two helpers in Thursday's win, Priskie now has five points in his last four games for Charlotte.
He rejoins Florida having appeared in two NHL games this season.
Additionally, the Panthers have assigned Evan Fitzpatrick to Charlotte.
The netminder had been serving on Florida's taxi squad over the last week after signing an NHL deal with the Panthers.
Fitzpatrick, who began the season on an AHL contract with the Checkers, has played one game for Charlotte thus far - picking up a win in his lone appearance. With the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Fitzpatrick has gone 2-6-1 this season with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. A second-round pick by St. Louis in 2016, Fitzpatrick has logged 11 AHL games over his four pro seasons.
The Checkers wrap up their home stand with a two-game set against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms that kicks off Saturday at 4 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2022
- Checkers Rally in 3rd to Top Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Tips Wolves in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Third-Period Explosion Lifts Checkers over Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 Things: Heat vs Henderson, 1.22.22 - Stockton Heat
- Wolves Battle in Frigid Winnipeg - Chicago Wolves
- Columbus Blue Jackets Assign Forward Liam Foudy to AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Fix-Wolansky and Gaunce Both Score Hat Tricks in Monsters 7-3 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Split Weekend Set with Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Kalynuk and Morris Join Blackhawks; Hardman Returns to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Panthers Recall Chase Priskie, Assign Evan Fitzpatrick to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Rangers Recall Greco, Reunanen to Taxi Squad, Assign Wall to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Eye Henderson Sweep Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Game #30: Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Visit Bears in Key Atlantic Division Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Owen Headrick to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Gemel Smith Assigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Teddy Bear Toss Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Celebrate 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night vs. Stars at the BMO Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Henderson Defeated by Stockton, 3-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Heat Outlast Henderson in 3-1 Win - Stockton Heat
- Teply and Howarth Tally in Physical Loss to Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Fall to Eagles in Colorado, 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Annunen Backstops Colorado to 2-1 Win over Wild - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Take First of Two in Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Gardner and Tufte Each Net Two as Texas Topples Rockford - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Third-Period Explosion Lifts Checkers over Lehigh Valley
- Panthers Recall Chase Priskie, Assign Evan Fitzpatrick to Charlotte
- Kraken Assign Alexander True to Checkers
- Checkers Rack up Four Straight Goals to Take Down Thunderbirds
- Matt Kiersted Returns to Florida