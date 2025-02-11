Whitecaps FC Acquire Forward Emmanuel Sabbi from Ligue 1 Side Le Havre

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Tuesday that the club has acquired forward Emmanuel Sabbi via transfer from Ligue 1 side Le Havre. The American international agreed to a contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028. Sabbi will officially join the club's Major League Soccer roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate.

Whitecaps FC forward Emmanuel Sabbi

219 appearances, 43 goals, and 23 assists at the professional club level in Europe

Started 25 of 49 appearances, scored five goals and added one assist, with France's Ligue 1 side Le Havre

Started 70 of 89 appearances, recorded 21 goals and added 14 assists, for Denmark's Superliga side Odense Boldklub

Has represented the United States at the senior, U-23, U-20, and U-18 levels

2017 Concacaf U-20 Championship winner, and named to United States' 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup roster

"Emmanuel is an experienced attacking player who has played in one of the best leagues in the world," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "He'll add another dimension to our attack, and he is capable of playing on either wing or up top. We're excited to welcome Emmanuel to our club."

Sabbi, 27, most recently spent the last two seasons playing with French side Le Havre in Ligue 1, where he recorded 25 starts, 49 appearances, five goals, as well as one assist across all competitions.

"This opportunity with Whitecaps FC is an exciting new chapter in my journey, and I couldn't be more thrilled! I know that God's plan for me is bigger than my own choices, and I'm trusting in the process every step of the way," added Sabbi. "I'm beyond excited to give my all for this team, the amazing fans, and the incredible city of Vancouver. I can't wait to be part of it, both on and off the field!"

Prior to making the move to France, Sabbi had played his entire professional career in Denmark, starting his career with Hobro IK and then joining Odense Boldklub. At Hobro IK, Sabbi started 65 of his 81 appearances across all competitions for the club, tallying 16 goals and seven assists. The forward then moved to Odense where he enjoyed the most productive spell of his career thus far, starting 70 of his 89 appearances across all competitions, recording 21 goals, as well as 14 assists.

Throughout his pro career, Sabbi has amassed 219 appearances, 43 goals, and 23 assists at the professional club level.

Internationally, Sabbi has earned one cap for the United States men's national team, coming off the bench in a friendly against Colombia in January 2023. Sabbi has also represented the United States at the U-18, U-20, and U-23 levels, earning a call-up to the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup as the team reached the quarterfinals. In addition, the forward helped his country win the 2017 Concacaf U-20 Championship, making three appearances and scoring once.

In his youth, Sabbi came through the academy of Spanish side UD Las Palmas before beginning his professional career in Denmark. Growing up, the forward also spent time stateside with Ohio Premier and Chicago Magic PSG.

TRANSACTION: On February 11, 2025, Whitecaps FC acquire forward Emmanuel Sabbi via transfer from Ligue 1 side Le Havre. Sabbi agreed to a contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028.

Emmanuel Sabbi

Pronunciation: sah-bee

Position: Forward

Height: 5-10

Weight: 160 pounds

Date of Birth: December 24, 1997 in Schio, Italy

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Citizenship: United States

Status: Domestic

Previous Clubs: Le Havre (2023-25), Odense Boldklub (2020-23), Hobro IK (2017-20), UD Las Palmas (2016)

Youth Clubs: Blast FC, Ohio Premier Eagles, Chicago Magic PSG

