New England Revolution Defeat Tampa Bay Rowdies, 1-0, in Preseason Match on Tuesday

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

BRADENTON, Fla. - The New England Revolution concluded their training camp in Florida with a friendly match against USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies, claiming a 1-0 victory on Tuesday afternoon at IMG Academy. Midfielder Jack Panayotou tallied the lone goal in the first half, while the Revolution's defense logged its third clean sheet of the preseason.

New England deployed two different groups in Tuesday's preseason match, making substitutes at the 70-minute mark. The Revolution controlled much of the ball in the first half, with Panayotou opening the scoring in the 11th minute. Midfielder Noel Buck played a ball through the left channel to defender Peyton Miller, who streaked behind the defense to deliver a low cross to the edge of the six-yard-box for Panayotou to slot home. In the second half, New England's defense stifled Tampa Bay, limiting the Rowdies to no shots on target. The Revolution's starting group from the previous preseason match on Saturday, against Atlanta, entered in the 70th minute to close out the match.

The Revolution conclude preseason action on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Gillette Stadium against Hartford Athletic (7:30 p.m. ET). That final preseason friendly against Hartford is free to attend for Revolution Season Members, and will be streamed live on Revolutionsoccer.net.

Tuesday, February 11, 2025

New England Revolution 1, Tampa Bay Rowdies 0

Scoring Summary

NE - Jack Panayotou (Peyton Miller) 11'

Revolution Lineup: Donovan Parisian (Aljaž Ivačič 70'); Peyton Miller (Will Sands 61'), Wyatt Omsberg (Brayan Ceballos 70'), Tanner Beason (Mamadou Fofana 70'), Ilay Feingold (Brandon Bye 70'); Andrew Farrell (Alex Monis 57'; Alhassan Yusuf 70'), Eric Klein (Jackson Yueill 70'), Allan Oyirwoth (Carles Gil 70'); Noel Buck (Ignatius Ganago 70'), Jack Panayotou (Luca Langoni 70'), Maxi Urruti (Malcolm Fry 57'; Leo Campana 70').

