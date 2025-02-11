CF Montréal to Play Club León, Deportivo Toluca FC and Club Puebla in Leagues Cup 2025
February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - Leagues Cup 2025 announced on Tuesday CF Montréal's opponents in Phase One of the competition. The Club will face three Liga MX teams in a new format of the tournament.
The Bleu-blanc-noir will host Club León at Stade Saputo on Tuesday, July 29, then visit Deportivo Toluca FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey on Friday, August 1, before finally taking on Club Puebla at home on Tuesday, August 5. Kickoff times for all three games will be announced later.
Leagues Cup 2025, which will be played in the USA and Canada, will determine three qualifiers for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, the winner of which will represent the region in FIFA's international club competitions.
LEAGUES CUP 2025 FORMAT
For its third edition, the tournament announced a new and enhanced format featuring 18 MLS clubs (the top nine teams from Eastern and Western Conferences) as well as the 18 Liga MX clubs. Leagues Cup 2025 will be played in two rounds; Phase One and the Knockout Rounds. The new format of the competition will also feature exclusively interleague matches through the quarterfinals.
Phase One: The first phase of the competition will see teams play three consecutive matches against interleague opponents but will compete in league-specific tables.
Knockout Rounds: The top four clubs from the MLS and Liga MX tables will qualify for the quarterfinals. Matchups will be determined by performance.
Quarterfinals:
MLS 1st vs. Liga MX 4th
MLS 2nd vs. Liga MX 3rd
MLS 3rd vs. Liga MX 2nd
MLS 4th vs. Liga MX 1st
The four advancing quarterfinalists will square off in the semifinals. The 2025 Leagues Cup champions and finalists, as well as the winner of the Third Place match, will qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
No Ties: Leagues Cup will continue its format where matches cannot end in a draw. Each team receives one point if the game is tied after 90 minutes. The winner of the subsequent penalty shootout will earn an additional point. Regulation wins count as three points.
