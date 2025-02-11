Houston Dynamo FC Sign Veteran MLS Midfielder Júnior Urso

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed free agent midfielder Júnior Urso through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026, the Club announced today.

"Junior is a vastly experienced central midfielder with a history of making his teams better," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "Junior is a winner, and he has qualified for the playoffs every year that he has played in MLS and lifted trophies inside and outside the league. He brings valuable depth to our central midfield and will be a role model for our younger players. We are excited to welcome him to Houston and look forward to his contributions in our 20th Season."

Urso brings 117 appearances (91 starts) in MLS regular season play for both Orlando City and Charlotte FC, totaling 13 goals and 10 assists. Additionally, the MLS veteran has made nine postseason appearances, as well as starting the 2022 U.S. Open Cup Final which Orlando City won.

The midfielder began his MLS career with Orlando City SC ahead of the 2020 campaign, featuring in 112 matches (91 starts) for the club in all competitions during a three-and-a-half season stint (2020-22 and the end of 2023). Urso scored 14 goals and added 12 assists during his time with the Lions, including a career-high of six goals and eight assists in 2022. Notably, Urso scored the equalizer in a 2-1 victory versus Columbus Crew SC on Decision Day to help Orlando clinch a spot in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. In 2021, the midfielder ended up tied for the team-lead with three game-winning goals. Urso scored his first MLS goal on Aug. 29, 2020, at Atlanta United FC in a 3-1 victory for the Lions.

Urso also found the back of the net in Orlando's Third Round match of the Lamar U.S. Open Cup against USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies and played a key role in their run to the Open Cup title, starting in all six matches.

The Taboão da Serra, Brazil native was acquired and signed by Charlotte FC in February 2024. Urso made 21 regular season appearances and two postseason appearances with the club, scoring a goal in Charlotte's 4-3 victory over Chicago Fire FC in October.

Prior to playing in MLS, Urso racked up nearly 300 professional appearances in both Brazil and China. In addition to his U.S. Open Cup success, Urso helped guide SD Luneng to the Chinese Cup and Chinese Super Cup.

TRANSACTION : Houston Dynamo FC signed free agent midfielder Júnior Urso through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.

JÚNIOR URSO BIO :

NAME: Júnior Urso

POSITION: Midfielder

DATE OF BIRTH: March 10, 1989 (35)

BIRTHPLACE: Taboão da Serra, Brazil

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 11 in.

WEIGHT: 159 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Charlotte FC

FIFA NATIONALITY: Brazil

