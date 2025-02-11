Rapids' Striker Rafael Navarro Brings his Preseason Goal Tally to Four in 1-0 Win over Toronto FC

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Rapids earned a shutout and closed out their preseason with a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC. Forward Rafael Navarro notched the match's only goal, which brought his preseason tally to four over Colorado's five matches.

The two sides came into the first 45 minutes of a 120-minute match searching for an early leader to kick off the half. It was Toronto who found the opportunity first in the third minute of the game, but goalkeeper Zack Steffen came up big with a diving save to his left.

Colorado was quick to counter when Navarro drew a foul within close range of the opposition's eighteen-yard box. Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic stood over the service to find Navarro on the far post, who put a head on the ball, which was consequently saved by Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

The next best opportunity of the half came off the foot of Mihailovic on another set piece from about 20 yards out. Mihailovic sought out the top right corner, but Johnson was there again to make the diving save.

Substitutions for the match came rolling in during the 72nd and 82nd minutes and included MLS SuperDraft pick Matthew Senanou alongside Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Calvin Harris, Wayne Frederick and Connor Ronan.

Forward Stewart-Baynes drew a crucial corner kick on a close-range strike, which deflected off the foot of goalkeeper Johnson. It was Mihailovic who stood over the ball on the corner flag to deliver a direct ball to the far post. Navarro came up big and sent in a header for the first goal of the game in the 84th minute.

Navarro's goal marked his fourth of the preseason, having scored one goal against Querétaro FC and a brace against La Paz in the first phase of preseason in Mexico.

After 90 minutes, the final substitutions entered the match and kept Toronto at bay until the final whistle. Goalkeepers Zack Steffen and Adam Beaudry combined for the team's second clean sheet of the preseason.

The team will return to Colorado to prepare for their first Concacaf Champions Cup match against LAFC on Feb. 18 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. MT.

Final Score

Colorado Rapids - 1

Toronto FC - 0

Lineup

Chidozie Awaziem (Daouda Amadou, 90'), Cole Bassett (Wayne Frederick, 82'), Kévin Cabral (Calvin Harris, 72'), Reggie Cannon (Jackson Travis, 90'), Omir Fernandez (Kimani Stwart-Baynes, 72'), Oliver Larraz (Connor Ronan, 82'), Andreas Maxsø (Keegan Rosenberry, 58'), Djordje Mihailovic (Sam Bassett, 90'), Ian Murphy (Matthew Senanou, 72'), Rafael Navarro (Alex Harris, 90'), Zack Steffen (Adam Beaudry, 90')

