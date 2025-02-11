Real Salt Lake to Host Reigning Liga MX Champion Club América, Two Other Liga MX Teams in 2025 Leagues Cup
February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah; NEW YORK and MEXICO CITY - In conjunction with the Leagues Cup Organizing Committee, Real Salt Lake today announced that legendary North American power and reigning Liga MX champion Club América will visit RSL's Sandy venue, America First Field, on Wednesday, July 30, for the first time since 2009.
As part of the trio of Liga MX opponents which visit America First Field for Phase One of this summer's Leagues Cup 2025, Club América is joined by both Atletico San Luis (Saturday, August 2) and Queretaro (Wednesday, August 6) to compete on the Wasatch Front.
Leagues Cup ticketing information at America First Field for 2025 RSL Season Ticket Members will be communicated in the near future, with the individual ticket on-sale date or each of RSL's Phase One 2025 Leagues Cup matches will be announced soon.
Further information on each match can be found at www.RSL.com or www.LeaguesCup.com.
CLUB AMERICA enters this summer's tourney as one of six Liga MX sides with hosting privileges, despite traveling to Sandy to face Real Salt Lake in its initial contest. Club América visited the Sandy site once known as Rio Tinto Stadium once previously, back in the 2009 Xango Cup, RSL winning 1-0 in a July friendly on the back of a Javier Morales goal.
ATLETICO SAN LUIS arrives to face RSL for the first time ever, the latest of 12 Mexican sides to square off against Real Salt Lake in friendly or international competition. Former RSL player Anderson Julio once called San Luis home, prior to arriving in Utah via loan in 2021 and then on permanent transfer a year later.
QUERETARO also makes its maiden visit to Utah, as RSL looks to improve upon its all-time 4W-6L-3T record against Liga MX competition. Former RSL midfielder Luis Gil called Queretaro home from 2016-17, as did former RSL forward Rubio Rubin in 2024.
Now in its third edition, Leagues Cup 2025 will once again award three spots in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup, where the winner will represent the region at FIFA international club competitions.
RSL learned this year's slate roughly two weeks after learning the new and enhanced format for its participation in this summer's Leagues Cup 2025, which will feature exclusively Inter-League matches between Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX clubs, in both the Phase One and Quarterfinal stages.
The official 2025 Leagues Cup tourney, sanctioned by CONCACAF with games to be played in the United States and Canada, will kick off later this year on Tuesday, July 29, and run through the Leagues Cup Final on Sunday, August 31, crowning the top club amongst the two premier North American soccer leagues.
The complete Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One schedule can be found HERE.
Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer that is available on smart TVs, streaming devices, Apple devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. In addition, TelevisaUnivision's various television networks, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches, Knockout Rounds and Finals, will be announced in the coming weeks.
As previously announced, the advancing four (4) clubs from each Leagues Cup league-specific tables will qualify for the Quarterfinals, which will take place midweek on August 19-20, followed by the Semifinals, also midweek, on August 26-27. The tournament concludes with the Final and Third-Place Match on Sunday, August 31, to determine the three qualifiers for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Ticket Information
Fans are encouraged to visit LeaguesCup.com and hosting MLS Club websites for updated ticketing information when it's available. MLS season ticket holders will receive information from their club on details involving their season plan.
ABOUT LEAGUES CUP
Entering its third year, Leagues Cup represents a monumental new chapter for North American club soccer. Since 2023, Major League Soccer and LIGA MX have fueled the long-standing soccer rivalry between the three countries and its first division leagues to compete in this Concacaf-sanctioned summer cup, which qualifies the top three finishers for the Concacaf Champions Cup. Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. In addition, TelevisaUnivision's various television networks, FOX Sports, TSN, and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select Leagues Cup matches.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2025
- Real Salt Lake to Host Reigning Liga MX Champion Club América, Two Other Liga MX Teams in 2025 Leagues Cup - Real Salt Lake
- LAFC Announces 2025 Leagues Cup Phase One Schedule - Los Angeles FC
- Leagues Cup 2025 Unveils Official Match Schedule - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Acquires Defender Osaze Urhoghide from Amiens SC - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Owen Gene - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF to Face LIGA MX's Atlas F.C., Club Necaxa and Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati's Leagues Cup 2025 Opponents and Schedule Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC Announce 2025 Leagues Cup Schedule, Three LIGA MX Matches at Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Unveils Leagues Cup 2025 Schedule - San Diego FC
- New York City FC Announces Leagues Cup 2025 Opponents and Match Schedule - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew to Host LIGA MX Sides Deportivo Toluca F.C., Club Puebla, and Club León in Leagues Cup 2025 - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Face Tigres UANL, Mazatlán FC and CF Pachuca in Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal to Play Club León, Deportivo Toluca FC and Club Puebla in Leagues Cup 2025 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Timbers Announce Schedule for Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 - Portland Timbers
- New York Red Bulls Announce Schedule for 2025 Leagues Cup - New York Red Bulls
- Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Eddy Davis III - Philadelphia Union
- LA Galaxy Announce Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Schedule - LA Galaxy
- Colorado Rapids to Face Club Santos Laguna A.S., Club Tijuana, and Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United's Leagues Cup 2025 Opponents Announced - Atlanta United FC
- MNUFC Announces Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Opponents and Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Sign Goalkeeper Daniel to New Contract - San Jose Earthquakes
- Join Inter Miami CF in Wynwood on Wednesday Night for Season Kickoff Event: Euforia Begins - Inter Miami CF
- Issa Rae Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group as a Club Partner - San Diego FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Midfielder Matthew Corcoran - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Veteran MLS Midfielder Júnior Urso - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal and BMO Renew Partnership Until 2032 - Club de Foot Montreal
- D.C. United Signs Former Toronto FC Midfielder Brandon Servania - D.C. United
- Whitecaps FC Acquire Forward Emmanuel Sabbi from Ligue 1 Side Le Havre - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- New England Revolution Welcome Gillette as Official Jersey Sponsor in Expanded Multi-Year Partnership - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Real Salt Lake Stories
- Real Salt Lake to Host Reigning Liga MX Champion Club América, Two Other Liga MX Teams in 2025 Leagues Cup
- RSL Ease Past Las Vegas Lights in Penultimate Preseason Friendly: Real Salt Lake
- Real Salt Lake Learns New 2025 Leagues Cup Format
- Real Salt Lake to Participate in Trio of 2025 North American Cup Competitions
- Real Salt Lake Adds Ghanaian Striker Forster Ajago to 2025 Roster