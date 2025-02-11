Real Salt Lake to Host Reigning Liga MX Champion Club América, Two Other Liga MX Teams in 2025 Leagues Cup

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HERRIMAN, Utah; NEW YORK and MEXICO CITY - In conjunction with the Leagues Cup Organizing Committee, Real Salt Lake today announced that legendary North American power and reigning Liga MX champion Club América will visit RSL's Sandy venue, America First Field, on Wednesday, July 30, for the first time since 2009.

As part of the trio of Liga MX opponents which visit America First Field for Phase One of this summer's Leagues Cup 2025, Club América is joined by both Atletico San Luis (Saturday, August 2) and Queretaro (Wednesday, August 6) to compete on the Wasatch Front.

Leagues Cup ticketing information at America First Field for 2025 RSL Season Ticket Members will be communicated in the near future, with the individual ticket on-sale date or each of RSL's Phase One 2025 Leagues Cup matches will be announced soon.

Further information on each match can be found at www.RSL.com or www.LeaguesCup.com.

CLUB AMERICA enters this summer's tourney as one of six Liga MX sides with hosting privileges, despite traveling to Sandy to face Real Salt Lake in its initial contest. Club América visited the Sandy site once known as Rio Tinto Stadium once previously, back in the 2009 Xango Cup, RSL winning 1-0 in a July friendly on the back of a Javier Morales goal.

ATLETICO SAN LUIS arrives to face RSL for the first time ever, the latest of 12 Mexican sides to square off against Real Salt Lake in friendly or international competition. Former RSL player Anderson Julio once called San Luis home, prior to arriving in Utah via loan in 2021 and then on permanent transfer a year later.

QUERETARO also makes its maiden visit to Utah, as RSL looks to improve upon its all-time 4W-6L-3T record against Liga MX competition. Former RSL midfielder Luis Gil called Queretaro home from 2016-17, as did former RSL forward Rubio Rubin in 2024.

Now in its third edition, Leagues Cup 2025 will once again award three spots in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup, where the winner will represent the region at FIFA international club competitions.

RSL learned this year's slate roughly two weeks after learning the new and enhanced format for its participation in this summer's Leagues Cup 2025, which will feature exclusively Inter-League matches between Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX clubs, in both the Phase One and Quarterfinal stages.

The official 2025 Leagues Cup tourney, sanctioned by CONCACAF with games to be played in the United States and Canada, will kick off later this year on Tuesday, July 29, and run through the Leagues Cup Final on Sunday, August 31, crowning the top club amongst the two premier North American soccer leagues.

The complete Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One schedule can be found HERE.

Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer that is available on smart TVs, streaming devices, Apple devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. In addition, TelevisaUnivision's various television networks, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches, Knockout Rounds and Finals, will be announced in the coming weeks.

As previously announced, the advancing four (4) clubs from each Leagues Cup league-specific tables will qualify for the Quarterfinals, which will take place midweek on August 19-20, followed by the Semifinals, also midweek, on August 26-27. The tournament concludes with the Final and Third-Place Match on Sunday, August 31, to determine the three qualifiers for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Ticket Information

Fans are encouraged to visit LeaguesCup.com and hosting MLS Club websites for updated ticketing information when it's available. MLS season ticket holders will receive information from their club on details involving their season plan.

ABOUT LEAGUES CUP

Entering its third year, Leagues Cup represents a monumental new chapter for North American club soccer. Since 2023, Major League Soccer and LIGA MX have fueled the long-standing soccer rivalry between the three countries and its first division leagues to compete in this Concacaf-sanctioned summer cup, which qualifies the top three finishers for the Concacaf Champions Cup. Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. In addition, TelevisaUnivision's various television networks, FOX Sports, TSN, and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select Leagues Cup matches.

