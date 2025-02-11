New York City FC Announces Leagues Cup 2025 Opponents and Match Schedule

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC today announced its group draw and schedule for Leagues Cup 2025. The Concacaf tournament, now in its third year, features an enhanced format with exclusive interleague matchups between Major League Soccer (MLS) and Mexican LIGA MX clubs through the quarterfinals.

New York City FC will start its Leagues Cup campaign on Tuesday, July 29, against LIGA MX side Club Puebla at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. The 'Boys in Blue' will play in the same venue on Friday, August 1, as they welcome Club León, before returning to the Bronx to host Deportivo Toluca F.C. in its group stage finale at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, August 5.

Further details on kick-off times and ticketing information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Leagues Cup 2025 will run from July 29 to August 31and introduces a new format, featuring 36 clubs, including all 18 LIGA MX teams and the 18 MLS teams who participated in last year's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with newly inaugurated San Diego FC taking over Vancouver Whitecaps FC spot. The tournament will be played in two rounds: Phase One and Knockout Rounds. During Phase One will pin MLS clubs against LIGA MX teams, with each club playing three matches against opponents from the opposite league.

Following Phase One, the advancing four clubs from MLS and LIGA MX will be placed in a fixed bracket to compete in the single-game elimination Knockout Rounds, beginning with the Quarterfinals that will feature only MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups. More information on the new format for the Leagues Cup 2025 can be seen below and.

New York City Leagues Cup 2025 Schedule

Tuesday, July 29 | New York City FC v. Club Puebla | Sports Illustrated Stadium

Friday, August 1 | New York City FC v. Club León | Sports Illustrated Stadium

Tuesday, August 5 | New York City FC v. Deportivo Toluca F.C. | Yankee Stadium

Leagues Cup 2025 New Format Highlights

Tournament Structure: The competition is divided into two phases-Phase One and the Knockout Rounds.

Phase One: Each club plays three consecutive matches between July 29 and August 7, all featuring MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups.

Regional Tiers: Clubs are split into Eastern and Western regions, each with three tiers based on league performance.

Match Assignments: Each club faces three opponents from the opposite league within its assigned group.

Points System: Wins earn points within league-specific tables. Ties lead to penalty shootouts, with the winner earning an additional point.

Advancement Criteria: The top four clubs from each league advance to the quarterfinals.

Knockout Rounds: The single-elimination stage begins at the quarterfinals, maintaining MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups.

Concacaf Champions Cup Qualification: The top three finishers secure spots in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

