Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Eddy Davis III

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have signed Homegrown forward Edward (Eddy) Davis III to a three-year contract. His contract is guaranteed through 2027, with an option for 2028 and an option for 2029. The 18-year-old led Union II during the 2024 season with a record-breaking 13 goals and became the first player in team history to be named MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of the Month three times in a season. Davis is the third Homegrown player to sign with the Union this year and the 28th in club history.

"Eddy took a big step in his growth and development last year, proving himself to be a relentless striker," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "His ability to read the game and create scoring opportunities makes him a valuable asset. He has the mentality and passion we look for in young players and is a prime example of the strong talent we continue to foster in our system."

Davis, 18, played in 27 regular season games with Union II last season, scoring 13 goals and registering four assists in 1,773 minutes. His 13 goals led the club, ranked fourth in the league, and set a single season record for most goals by a Union II player, surpassing Faris Moumbagna's 11 during the 2019 season. Davis was tied for second on the team in games played, tied for third in assists and sixth in minutes. He was named MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of the Month for April, May and September to become the first player in club history to earn the accolade three times in a single season and second player to earn the honors in back-to-back months. He recorded his first career playoff goal in Union II's first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Cup on November 9 against North Texas SC. The Union originally acquired Davis on a free transfer in August 2022.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign forward Edward Davis III to a three-year contract, guaranteed through 2027, with an option for 2028 and an option for 2029 on February 11, 2025.

Name: Edward Davis III

Position: Forward

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 150 lbs

Born: June 17, 2006

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Citizenship: United States

Acquired: Philadelphia Union sign forward Edward Davis III on February 11, 2025.

Previous Experience: Union II (2023-24), NY Red Bulls II (2022)

For more information, please visit www.philadelphiaunion.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.