Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Eddy Davis III
February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have signed Homegrown forward Edward (Eddy) Davis III to a three-year contract. His contract is guaranteed through 2027, with an option for 2028 and an option for 2029. The 18-year-old led Union II during the 2024 season with a record-breaking 13 goals and became the first player in team history to be named MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of the Month three times in a season. Davis is the third Homegrown player to sign with the Union this year and the 28th in club history.
"Eddy took a big step in his growth and development last year, proving himself to be a relentless striker," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "His ability to read the game and create scoring opportunities makes him a valuable asset. He has the mentality and passion we look for in young players and is a prime example of the strong talent we continue to foster in our system."
Davis, 18, played in 27 regular season games with Union II last season, scoring 13 goals and registering four assists in 1,773 minutes. His 13 goals led the club, ranked fourth in the league, and set a single season record for most goals by a Union II player, surpassing Faris Moumbagna's 11 during the 2019 season. Davis was tied for second on the team in games played, tied for third in assists and sixth in minutes. He was named MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of the Month for April, May and September to become the first player in club history to earn the accolade three times in a single season and second player to earn the honors in back-to-back months. He recorded his first career playoff goal in Union II's first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Cup on November 9 against North Texas SC. The Union originally acquired Davis on a free transfer in August 2022.
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign forward Edward Davis III to a three-year contract, guaranteed through 2027, with an option for 2028 and an option for 2029 on February 11, 2025.
Name: Edward Davis III
Position: Forward
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 150 lbs
Born: June 17, 2006
Birthplace: Los Angeles, California
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Citizenship: United States
Acquired: Philadelphia Union sign forward Edward Davis III on February 11, 2025.
Previous Experience: Union II (2023-24), NY Red Bulls II (2022)
For more information, please visit www.philadelphiaunion.com.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2025
- FC Cincinnati's Leagues Cup 2025 Opponents and Schedule Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC Announce 2025 Leagues Cup Schedule, Three LIGA MX Matches at Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Unveils Leagues Cup 2025 Schedule - San Diego FC
- New York City FC Announces Leagues Cup 2025 Opponents and Match Schedule - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew to Host LIGA MX Sides Deportivo Toluca F.C., Club Puebla, and Club León in Leagues Cup 2025 - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Face Tigres UANL, Mazatlán FC and CF Pachuca in Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal to Play Club León, Deportivo Toluca FC and Club Puebla in Leagues Cup 2025 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Timbers Announce Schedule for Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 - Portland Timbers
- New York Red Bulls Announce Schedule for 2025 Leagues Cup - New York Red Bulls
- Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Eddy Davis III - Philadelphia Union
- LA Galaxy Announce Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Schedule - LA Galaxy
- Colorado Rapids to Face Club Santos Laguna A.S., Club Tijuana, and Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United's Leagues Cup 2025 Opponents Announced - Atlanta United FC
- MNUFC Announces Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Opponents and Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Sign Goalkeeper Daniel to New Contract - San Jose Earthquakes
- Join Inter Miami CF in Wynwood on Wednesday Night for Season Kickoff Event: Euforia Begins - Inter Miami CF
- Issa Rae Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group as a Club Partner - San Diego FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Midfielder Matthew Corcoran - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Veteran MLS Midfielder Júnior Urso - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal and BMO Renew Partnership Until 2032 - Club de Foot Montreal
- D.C. United Signs Former Toronto FC Midfielder Brandon Servania - D.C. United
- Whitecaps FC Acquire Forward Emmanuel Sabbi from Ligue 1 Side Le Havre - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- New England Revolution Welcome Gillette as Official Jersey Sponsor in Expanded Multi-Year Partnership - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Eddy Davis III
- Philadelphia Union Announces 2025 Promotional Schedule and Title Partners
- Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Frankie Westfield
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Midfielder Jovan Lukic
- Philadelphia Union Sign Homegrown Defender Neil Pierre