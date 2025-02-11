Inter Miami CF to Face LIGA MX's Atlas F.C., Club Necaxa and Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One
February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Leagues Cup Organizing Committee announced today the Club's opponents for Phase One of the 2025 edition of the tournament, with Inter Miami CF set to face LIGA MX's Atlas F.C., Club Necaxa and Pumas UNAM in Phase One.
Phase One of the Leagues Cup 2025 will feature three consecutive match dates per club to be played between July 29-August 7, and all 54 Phase One matches will be played between MLS and LIGA MX clubs. Below, we present Inter Miami's full schedule for Phase One.
Inter Miami CF Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Schedule:
Wednesday, July 30: Inter Miami CF vs. Atlas F.C at Chase Stadium
Saturday, August 2: Inter Miami CF vs. Club Necaxa at Chase Stadium
Wednesday, August 6: Inter Miami CF vs. Pumas UNAM at Chase Stadium
*Kickoff times will be announced at a later date
Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer that is available on smart TVs, streaming devices, Apple devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. In addition, TelevisaUnivision's various television networks, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches, Knockout Rounds and Finals, will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets
2025 Season Ticket Members will receive exclusive access to Leagues Cup tickets with more information to be shared within the coming weeks. Non-Season Ticket Members interested in securing tickets to watch Inter Miami CF in action in the Leagues Cup in 2025 can sign up HERE to receive additional information.
Inter Miami CF in Leagues Cup Action
Inter Miami will be making its third appearance in the tournament. Notably, in 2023 in what was the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami went all the way and won the competition to clinch a historic first trophy for the Club.
In 2024, Inter Miami concluded its participation in the Round of 16 after initially advancing past the Group Stage and the Round of 32.
