Nashville Soccer Club Signs Midfielder Matthew Corcoran
February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has signed United States Men's Youth National Team (USMYNT) midfielder Matthew Corcoran from Birmingham Legion FC of the USL Championship through the 2027 Major League Soccer season with options for 2028 and 2029.
"Matthew is a bright talent with bags of potential," said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs. "He is a true two-way midfielder who contributes on both sides of the ball, and his experiences as a professional and U.S. youth international have prepared him for this next step in his career."
Corcoran, who was a member of the FC Dallas Academy from 2019 to 2021, signed his first professional contract with Birmingham in January of 2022 when he was just 15 years old. In 2022 and 2023, the midfielder made 49 appearances for the Alabama side across all competitions (USL Championship, USL Championship playoffs, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup), tallying one goal and three assists. In 2024, he was limited to five appearances and one assist due to injury.
On the international stage, the Texas native started three of the U-17 United States Men's Youth National Team's four matches at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup. Recently, he has been called up for both U-19 and U-20 USMYNT training camps.
Transaction: Nashville SC signs midfielder Matthew Corcoran from Birmingham Legion FC of the USL Championship through the 2027 Major League Soccer season with options for 2028 and 2029 on Feb. 11, 2025
MATTHEW CORCORAN
Position: Midfielder
Height: 6'
Weight: 170 lbs.
Birthdate: Feb. 17, 2006
Age: 18
Birthplace: Dallas, Texas
Nationality: American
Last club: Birmingham Legion FC
How acquired: Signed through the 2027 MLS season with options for 2028 and 2029 on Feb. 11, 2025
