Atlanta United's Leagues Cup 2025 Opponents Announced

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United  today announced the club's Leagues Cup 2025 opponents and schedule for Phase One of the tournament. Atlanta will host LIGA MX sides Necaxa and Atlas, while also traveling to Orlando, Florida to take on Pumas. Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 will take place Tuesday, July 29 through Thursday, Aug. 7 with 54 rivalry matches over nine days of jam-packed action. All matches of Leagues Cup 2025 can be seen on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Leagues Cup Phase One matches are determined by the Leagues Cup Ranking, as well as by region. The complete Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One schedule can be found here.

Atlanta's first match will be on Wednesday, July 30 when it hosts Necaxa at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the first meeting between the two sides in an official competition. Three days later, Atlanta plays Pumas in the second match of a doubleheader at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando. Pumas is one of the top-six ranked LIGA MX teams in the tournament, earning hosting privileges, and therefore will play all three of its matches in the state of Florida. The final match in Phase One sees Atlanta host Atlas on Wednesday, Aug. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team is coached by former Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda. All kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

Leagues Cup 2025 features 18 clubs from MLS and LIGA MX competing against each other. In Phase One, all 54 matches will be played between the two leagues. At the conclusion of Phase One, the top-four clubs from each league will advance to the Knockout Rounds. The eight teams will be placed in a single-elimination bracket. The Quarterfinals will take place in midweek on Aug. 19-20 followed by the Semifinals, also midweek, on Aug. 26-27. The tournament concludes with the Final and Third-Place Match on Sunday, Aug. 31 to determine the three qualifiers for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

In addition to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, TelevisaUnivision's various television networks, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select matches. Kickoff times, which will all be in the evening, and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Schedule:

Date Matchup Location Time

Wednesday, July 30 ATL UTD vs. Necaxa Mercedes-Benz Stadium TBD

Saturday, Aug. 2 Pumas vs. ATL UTD Inter&Co Stadium TBD

Wednesday, Aug. 6 ATL UTD vs. Atlas Mercedes-Benz Stadium TBD

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.