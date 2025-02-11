San Diego FC Welcomes African Investment Company, Pave Investments as Club Partner

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced the addition of African investment firm, Pave, into the Club's ownership group, marking another milestone in the SDFC's journey ahead of its inaugural season in Major League Soccer (MLS).

"We are honored to welcome Pave to San Diego FC," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Pave are trailblazers in connecting communities together, extending their influence to global platforms like ours, who share our commitment to building a world-class football Club that represents San Diego's vibrant and diverse community."

As Pave's main investor, Mr. Tunde Folawiyo brings a legacy of excellence in industries spanning sports, entertainment, banking, telecommunications, energy, agriculture, hospitality and real estate. Mr. Folawiyo served as a Non-Executive Director of MTN Nigeria, the largest telecommunications company in Nigeria for 18 years from 2001-2019, was a Non-Executive Director of Access Bank Plc, the largest African financial institution by assets, where he retired after his statutory 12-year term. He is Chairman of Pave Investments, a private investment holding company that invests in private equity and venture capital opportunities with a particular focus on technology and entertainment. He is on the Advisory Council for the Princeton Institute for International and Regional Studies, a member of the Global Board of Directors of Global Citizen, a fellow of the Duke of Edinburgh's World Fellowship and a member of the Global Advisory Board of the African Leadership Academy. Tunde also serves as a key figure in global sports development as a member of the Board of Directors for NBA Africa, an entity that owns the league's business in Africa, including the Basketball Africa League (BAL) - a partnership between the NBA and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the NBA's first collaboration to operate a league outside of North America.

"San Diego FC represents the very essence of community, passion, and excellence," said SDFC Club Partner Tunde Folawiyo. "At the core of what we do at Pave is to invest in talent. I am delighted to join this dynamic ownership group and support the club's efforts to build global pathways for African football talent from the Right to Dream Academies on the continent, while unearthing the next generation of football talent in the United States and Mexico."

Kwamena Afful, a Ghana-based entrepreneur and co-founder and Director of Pave Investments, brings extensive experience in venture capital, business strategy, and sports investments. Over the past decade, Kwamena has been instrumental in the success of dozens of seed investments, supporting groundbreaking startups across Africa and beyond, including LemFi, Paystack and Flutterwave etc. He is also an investor in NBA Africa and part of a sports investment group that champions talent identification and development and investments in global sports assets."Joining San Diego FC's ownership group is an extraordinary opportunity to contribute to a project that embodies innovation, ambition, and unity," said Kwamena Afful. "Football has the power to bring people together, and I'm excited to work alongside this incredible team to shape the future of the sport in San Diego and beyond."

"We have had a long and rewarding relationship with the Right to Dream team and are thrilled to witness its continued growth with the formation of San Diego FC. This global expansion aligns perfectly with our vision of building internationally from Africa, and we fully support both organizations as they embark on this next chapter," commented Pave Co-founders and Directors, Kweku Afful and Sayo Folawiyo.

In addition to making a principal investment into San Diego FC, Pave was also responsible for assembling a consortium of influential global figures whose personal journeys and achievements deeply align with the values and vision of both Right to Dream Academy and San Diego FC. This exceptional group includes former Chelsea and Manchester United legend, Juan Mata, celebrated for his impact both on and off the pitch; Issa Rae, the visionary actress, writer, and producer behind the critically acclaimed HBO series Insecure and one other global personality, yet to be announced.As SDFC gears up for its highly anticipated inaugural season in 2025, the addition of Mr. Folawiyo and the other Pave investors reflects the Club's ambition to bring together world-class expertise and a shared commitment to innovation and inclusivity.

