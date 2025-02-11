New York Red Bulls Announce Schedule for 2025 Leagues Cup

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - Major League Soccer announced their 2025 Leagues Cup phase one schedule today. The New York Red Bulls will play three matches during Phase One, with two of the matches being played at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

The Red Bulls will play their first Leagues Cup phase one match on Thursday, July 31 against Chivas Guadalajara. New York will then head over to TQL Stadium to play against C.F. Monterrey on Sunday, August 3 in a doubleheader. The Red Bulls will round out phase one with a battle against FC Juárez at home on Thursday, August 7. All Leagues Cup matches will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish.

The Red Bulls have faced off against Chivas Guadalajara three times in franchise history. In 2018, New York played against Chivas in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Semifinals, where New York tied Chivas, 0-0, at Sports Illustrated Stadium in the first leg, but fell to Chivas, 1-0, in the away leg. In the first career meeting between the clubs, New York defeated Chivas, 2-0, in 2001. This will be the first times in franchise history that New York has faced off against C.F. Monterrey and FC Juárez.

2025 RBNY Leagues Cup Phase One Matchups:

Thursday, July 31 - Chivas Guadalajara

Sunday, August 3 - C.F. Monterrey

Thursday, August 7 - FC Juárez

For Red Members, the first two Leagues Cup group stage matches are included in your membership. Tickets are also currently available through a special 4-match partial plan or 2-match group purchase.

