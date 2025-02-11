Houston Dynamo FC to Face Tigres UANL, Mazatlán FC and CF Pachuca in Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX announced today the official Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Schedule and the tournament's neutral venues.

Houston Dynamo FC will kick off Phase One of the competition on Tuesday, July 29 when they take on Tigres UANL at Shell Energy Stadium, before hosting Mazaltán Fútbol Club on Friday, Aug. 1 and Club de Fútbol Pachuca on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Tickets for the three Dynamo Phase One matches are now on sale and can be purchased HERE. Season Members will receive the first Leagues Cup Phase One match as part of their season membership package.

Additionally, Shell Energy Stadium will serve as a neutral venue, holding a Phase One match between Club América and Minnesota United FC on Saturday, Aug. 2. Tickets for this match will go on sale at a later date.

Last year, the Dynamo reached the Round of 32 in the 2024 Leagues Cup tournament, winning its group over MLS side Real Salt Lake and Atlas Fútbol Club from LIGA MX.

The official Concacaf-sanctioned competition features a new and enhanced format, which will showcase interleague matches between MLS and LIGA MX clubs through the quarterfinals. 36 clubs, including 18 clubs from the LIGA MX and 18 clubs from MLS will participate, with fixtures played in the U.S. and Canada from July 29 to Aug. 31. The tournament will be played in two rounds: Phase One, featuring three consecutive match dates, and the Knockout Rounds.

The regular seasons of MLS and LIGA MX will continue play through the month of August, with most Leagues Cup knockout matches played midweek.

Leagues Cup 2025, the third edition of the tournament, will again determine three qualifiers for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, where the winner will represent the region at FIFA international club competitions.

Shell Energy Stadium has hosted several marquee international events in the last three years and is often the home for international friendlies that feature national and club teams from around the globe. This month, the stadium will host two opening round matches during the 2025 SheBelieves Cup in Japan versus Australia and Colombia versus Untied States. Tickets for those matches are available.

