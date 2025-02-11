FC Cincinnati's Leagues Cup 2025 Opponents and Schedule Announced
February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati will host Liga MX clubs CF Monterrey, FC Juarez and Chivas Guadalajara this summer in the Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One, as Leagues Cup unveiled the complete 2025 Phase One matchups and schedule today.
The third consecutive edition of the Concacaf-sanctioned competition will run between July 29 and August 31 and feature a new format with all 18 clubs from LIGA MX and 18 qualified clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS), as well as interleague matches exclusively for the entirety of Phase One and the Quarterfinals stage.
FC Cincinnati begin Leagues Cup 2025 at TQL Stadium on Thursday, July 31 against CF Monterrey in a rematch of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 from last March. Rayados won that two-legged fixture, 3-1 on aggregate.
The Orange and Blue's second Phase One matchday will be a doubleheader at TQL Stadium on Sunday, August 3 as FC Cincinnati will take on FC Juárez for the first time in club history. The matchday will also feature CF Monterrey taking on the New York Red Bulls at TQL Stadium.
FC Cincinnati conclude Phase One play on Thursday, August 7 against Chivas Guadalajara. The Orange and Blue faced Chivas in both the Leagues Cup 2023 Group Stage and in the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase, winning both matchups, 3-1.
In a change of format for Leagues Cup in 2025, FC Cincinnati will host three Phase One matches instead of two Group Stage matches. To advance to the Knockout Stages, FC Cincinnati will look to finish top-four among the 18 MLS clubs competing in Phase One and qualify for the Quarterfinals, which will take place midweek on August 19-20, followed by the Semifinals, also midweek, on August 26-27. The tournament concludes with the Final and Third-Place Match on Sunday, August 31, to determine the three qualifiers for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
