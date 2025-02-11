Issa Rae Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group as a Club Partner

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (San Diego FC) today announced that acclaimed actress, producer, and entrepreneur Issa Rae has joined the Club's ownership group as a Club Partner. Rae, a trailblazer in the entertainment industry and advocate for empowering underrepresented communities, will bring her visionary leadership and passion for culture and community to SDFC as the Club prepares for its inaugural season in Major League Soccer.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Issa Rae to the SDFC family," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Issa's passionate connection to the Right to Dream mission aligns perfectly with our vision. Right to Dream is a world-renowned academy system dedicated to identifying and nurturing talent, and with Issa joining our ownership group, we are further strengthening our commitment to growing its impact both domestically and globally. Her influence and perspective will be invaluable as we continue building a world-class football Club that reflects the diversity and energy of San Diego. Just as importantly."

Known for her groundbreaking work in television and film, including the Emmy-nominated HBO series Insecure, Rae has become a cultural icon and an inspiration for many. Beyond her success in entertainment, she is a fierce champion for fostering community connections and creating opportunities for diverse voices to thrive - values that align perfectly with SDFC's goal to unite and inspire through the global game of soccer.

"Joining San Diego FC's ownership group is an incredible honor, and I am thrilled to be part of building something that represents and uplifts this vibrant community," said SDFC Club Partner Issa Rae. "Soccer is a universal language that has the power to bring people together, and I look forward to contributing to San Diego FC's journey as we make history in MLS."

Rae joins a distinguished group of Club Partners who share a commitment to excellence and community engagement, including World Cup-winning footballer Juan Mata, retired U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, and founding partner and San Diego Padres' perennial MLB All-Star Manny Machado.

Rae is joining San Diego FC is in partnership with Pave Investments, an African private investment firm that was recently involved in leading an investment group to invest in NBA Africa's entity in 2021. Rae joins a group of influential global figures whose personal journeys and achievements deeply align with the values and vision of both Right to Dream Academy and San Diego FC. As part of this commitment, Tunde Folawiyo, Chairman of Pave Investments, and Kwamena Afful, Founding Director of Pave Investments, will also join the San Diego FC ownership group. Together, this diverse group brings their individual global platforms, influence, and personal commitment to amplify the mission of Right to Dream Academy and San Diego FC - to inspire and empower communities meaningfully on and off the pitch.

