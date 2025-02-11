LA Galaxy Announce Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Schedule

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy's Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One match schedule was announced today for the third edition of this Concacaf-sanctioned competition, which will run between July 29 and Aug. 31 and feature a new format with all 18 clubs from LIGA MX and 18 qualified clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS), as well as interleague matches exclusively for the entirety of Phase One and the Quarterfinals stage.

The Galaxy will play host to Club Tijuana at Dignity Health Sports Park on Thursday, July 31, square off against Cruz Azul at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Aug. 3 and will wrap up Phase One action against Santos Laguna in the first of a Leagues Cup doubleheader at Dignity Health Sports Park on Thursday, Aug. 7. Cruz Azul will go up against the Colorado Rapids in the doubleheader at DHSP on Thursday Aug. 7.

In the Knockout Stage, the defending MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy will have venue privileges throughout the duration of the tournament. LIGA MX champions Club América will have venue privileges through the Semifinal except if they face the LA Galaxy, and Cruz Azul, the highest-ranked LIGA MX club based on the Leagues Cup Ranking, will have venue privileges through the Quarterfinals, again excluding a match against the Galaxy.

The complete Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One schedule can be found here.

Ticket Information

LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members have the July 31 and Aug. 3 matches included with their memberships. Single-game ticket availability for these two matches as well as the Aug. 7 doubleheader will be announced at a future date. 2025 LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships include two of the LA Galaxy's Leagues Cup Phase One matches and offer fans access to the best seats and rates, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and exclusive events featuring LA Galaxy players and alumni. Premium memberships offer even more exclusive benefits. For more information, fans can visit lagalaxy.com/seasontickets or call 877-3GALAXY (877-342-5299) and press 2 when prompted.

Leagues Cup 2025 Format

The official tournament, sanctioned by Concacaf and to be played in the United States and Canada, will kick off Tuesday, July 29, and run through the Leagues Cup Final on Sunday, Aug. 31, crowning the top club among the two premier North American soccer leagues. In its third edition, Leagues Cup 2025 will again award three spots in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, where the winner will represent the region at FIFA international club competitions. New for this year, Leagues Cup 2025 will be played in two rounds: Phase One and the Knockout Rounds. Phase One will feature three consecutive match dates per club to be played between July 29-Aug. 7, and all 54 Phase One matches will be played between MLS and LIGA MX clubs.

The MLS and LIGA MX regular seasons will continue play through the month of August, with most Leagues Cup knockout matches played midweek.

Regional Tiers: Clubs will be divided evenly into two regions of 18 teams each: Eastern and Western.

The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee determined regional assignments based on Leagues Cup Ranking and geographical considerations. Within each region, the 18 teams will be sorted into three tiers:

Tier 1: Teams ranked 1-3 from each league

Tier 2: Teams ranked 4-6 from each league

Tier 3: Teams ranked 7-9 from each league

Phase One Matchups: Each club will play three matches against the three opponents from the opposite league within their set. Leagues Cup Phase One matches are determined by the Leagues Cup Ranking, as well as by region.

Points System: While competing on the field against teams from the opposite league, MLS and LMX teams will be competing in a league-specific table against the teams from their own league. New to this format, clubs will earn points within their league-specific tables. For example, an MLS club's win earns points in the Leagues Cup MLS table, while a LIGA MX win contributes to the Leagues Cup LIGA MX table. Further competition details, including tie-breaking criteria will be included in the tournament regulations.

The top four (4) clubs from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the Quarterfinals. The tables were designed to ensure more interleague matches into the Knockout Rounds.

Knockout Rounds: Following Phase One, the advancing four (4) clubs from the MLS and LIGA MX tables will be placed in a fixed bracket to compete in the single-game elimination Knockout Rounds beginning with the Quarterfinals (four matches), featuring only MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups. The Quarterfinal pairings will be decided based on Leagues Cup Phase One performance with an inverse order of ranking among the respective league tables (MLS 1 vs. LIGA MX 4, MLS 2 vs. LIGA MX 3, MLS 3 vs. LIGA MX 2, and MLS 4 vs. LIGA MX 1).

The four (4) advancing clubs will compete in the two Semifinal matches, as determined by the bracket. The Leagues Cup 2025 Third Place match and Final will determine the three clubs that qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

This new format, based on the Leagues Cup Ranking, was created following a collaborative effort of the Leagues Cup Organizing Committee, comprised of representatives from Leagues Cup, MLS and LIGA MX leadership. Considerations included rewarding regular season results and geographical regions while addressing learnings from past editions of the tournament and featuring more interleague MLS and LIGA MX matchups.

LEAGUES CUP 2025 PHASE ONE SCHEDULE AT DIGNITY HEALTH SPORTS PARK

DATE VENUE TEAM A TEAM B

Thursday, July 31 Dignity Health Sports Park LA Galaxy Club Tijuana

Sunday, Aug. 3 Dignity Health Sports Park LA Galaxy Cruz Azul

Thursday, Aug. 7 Dignity Health Sports Park

(Doubleheader) Match 1*: Cruz Azul (A) vs Colorado Rapids (B)

Match 2*: LA Galaxy (A) vs Santos Laguna (B)

*Order of matchups TBD

