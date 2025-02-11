Leagues Cup 2025 Unveils Official Match Schedule
February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX today announced the official match schedule for Leagues Cup 2025. New this year, Leagues Cup will be played in two rounds: Phase One and the Knockout Round. Sounders FC begins its Phase One action against Cruz Azul on Thursday, July 31 before matchups with Santos Laguna on Sunday, August 3 and Club Tijuana on Wednesday, August 6 (subject to change), with all games taking place on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Kickoff times and further ticketing details for this year's Leagues Cup tournament will be announced at a later date.
Taking place from July 29-August 31 in Canada and the United States, the third edition of Leagues Cup sees a continuation of the annual Concacaf-sanctioned tournament featuring MLS and Liga MX with a continental title and three qualifying spots for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup on the line. This year, Leagues Cup features a new competition format where 18 qualifying MLS teams and all 18 Liga MX teams will face off in exclusively interleague matches through the Quarterfinals. Also new in 2025, MLS and Liga MX regular seasons will continue play through the month of August, with most Leagues Cup knockout matches played midweek. The new format, based on the Leagues Cup Ranking, was created following a collaborative effort of the Leagues Cup Organizing Committee, comprised of representatives from Leagues Cup, MLS and Liga MX leadership.
Phase One will feature three consecutive match dates per club to be played between July 29-August 7, and all 54 Phase One matches will be played between MLS and Liga MX clubs. Leagues Cup 2025 will maintain its current no draws format. During Phase One, each club receives one point if the game is tied after 90 minutes. The winner of the subsequent penalty shootout will earn an additional point. Regulation wins count as three points. During the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Third Place and Final, if tied at the end of regulation time the winner will be determined by a subsequent penalty shootout.
Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer that is available on smart TVs, streaming devices, Apple devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. In addition, TelevisaUnivision's various television networks, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select matches.
Sounders FC begins its 2025 campaign on the road in Concacaf Champions Cup action at Guatemalan side Antigua GFC on Wednesday, February 19 (5:00 p.m. PT) before opening the MLS regular season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
