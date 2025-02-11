San Diego FC Unveils Leagues Cup 2025 Schedule

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - Today, Leagues Cup unveiled San Diego FC's (SDFC) official 2025 Leagues Cup Schedule. SDFC will host its three Phase One matches at Snapdragon Stadium, facing off against Liga MX opponents C.F. Pachuca on Tuesday, July 29, Tigres UANL on Friday, Aug. 1 and Mazatlán F.C. on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

The third consecutive edition of the Concacaf-sanctioned competition will run between July 29 and August 31 and feature a new format with all 18 clubs from LIGA MX and 18 qualified clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS), as well as interleague matches exclusively for the entirety of Phase One and the Quarterfinals stage. The complete Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One schedule can be found here.

San Diego FC (SDFC) is one of the 18 MLS clubs to compete in Leagues Cup 2025, with the top nine teams in each MLS Conference from the prior season qualifying for the tournament. Due to the Vancouver Whitecaps FC's participation in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup and defending their Canadian Championship title, Vancouver will not participate in Leagues Cup 2025. Instead, expansion Club San Diego FC will join the Leagues Cup 2025 tournament. The adjustment allows for all 30 MLS teams to compete in at least one, but not more than two, North American cup competitions.

San Diego FC's Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Schedule

Tuesday, July 29: C.F. Pachuca vs. San Diego FC vs. at Snapdragon Stadium

Friday, Aug. 1: Tigres UANL vs. San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium

Tuesday, Aug. 5: Mazatlán F.C. vs. San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium

Ticket Information

SDFC Season Ticket Members will have the first two SDFC Leagues Cup Phase One matches included in their plan. Information on group tickets and single-match tickets for all three matches will be communicated at a later date. Fans are encouraged to visit SanDiegoFC.com and LeaguesCup.com for the latest ticketing updates.

Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Schedule

Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 will take place Tuesday, July 29, through Thursday, August 7, with fifty-four rivalry matches over nine days of jam-packed action. Opening night will feature a series of six highly anticipated matchups between the two leagues. The reigning Leagues Cup champion Columbus Crew will begin the defense of its title against Club Toluca at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. MLS expansion side San Diego FC, featuring Mexico's Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, will face LIGA MX side Club Pachuca - where Lozano began his professional career - at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif. On the same night, Club León, who recently sign James Rodríguez, will debut in the tournament visiting CF Montréal at Stade Saputo in Montreal, Canada.

Also on opening night, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., 2024 Leagues Cup finalist Los Angeles Football Club will host Mazatlán F.C. for the first time in Leagues Cup tournament history. Tigres will play its opening match at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, against Houston Dynamo FC, while New York City FC will receive Club Puebla at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J., to close out day one of matches.

Day two will see the tournament's 2023 champion Inter Miami CF taking on Atlas FC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., followed by LIGA MX's 2023 Apertura champion Club América visit to Real Salt Lake's America First Field in Sandy, Utah. On July 31, Club Guadalajara will debut at Sports Illustrated Stadium against the New York Red Bulls, and six-time League champion and 2024 MLS Cup winner LA Galaxy will play host to Club Tijuana at Dignity Health Sports Park in Southern California. On the same night, Cruz Azul will travel to the Pacific Northwest to kick off its participation in the tournament against Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.

Phase One will feature four exciting doubleheaders including New York City FC vs. Club León and Toluca vs. CF Montréal at Sports Illustrated Stadium on August 1, Orlando City vs. Atlas and Pumas vs. Atlanta United at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on August 2, Monterrey vs. New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati vs. FC Juárez at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on August 3, and Cruz Azul vs. Colorado Rapids along with LA Galaxy vs. Santos Laguna at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 7.

Leagues Cup Phase One matches are determined by the Leagues Cup Ranking, as well as by region. The six regional sets can be found here.

Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer that is available on smart TVs, streaming devices, Apple devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. In addition, TelevisaUnivision's various television networks, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select matches. Game times, which will all be in the evening, and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches, will be announced in the coming weeks.

As previously announced, the advancing four (4) clubs from each Leagues Cup league-specific tables will qualify for the Quarterfinals, which will take place midweek on August 19-20, followed by the Semifinals, also midweek, on August 26-27. The tournament concludes with the Final and Third-Place Match on Sunday, August 31, to determine the three qualifiers for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Privileges for Top-ranked LIGA MX Clubs

Leagues Cup 2025 will recognize the LIGA MX champion and the next five (5) top-ranked LIGA MX clubs with less travel and provide hosting privileges, which is based on the Leagues Cup Ranking.

The assignments for Phase One are as follows:

- Club América (LIGA MX champion) - Following its opening match in Salt Lake City, Club América will play two matches in Texas against MLS clubs, one in Houston and one in Austin.

- Cruz Azul (highest-ranked LMX club) will play two matches against MLS opposition in Carson, Calif.

- Toluca (second highest-ranked LMX club) will play two matches in the NY/NJ area.

- Tigres (third highest-ranked LMX club) will play two matches in Southern California.

- Monterrey (fourth highest-ranked LMX club) will play two matches in Cincinnati.

- Pumas (fifth highest-ranked LMX club) will play its three matches against MLS clubs in Florida.

In the Knockout Stage, MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy will have venue privileges throughout the duration of the tournament. LIGA MX champions Club América will have venue privileges through the Semifinal except if they face LA Galaxy, and Cruz Azul, the highest-ranked LIGA MX club based on the Leagues Cup Ranking, will have venue privileges through the Quarterfinals, again excluding a match against LA Galaxy.

For the Quarterfinals, a maximum of two clubs - from the above top-ranked LIGA MX club list - can host in the Quarterfinals, which will also be based on the Leagues Cup Ranking.

Leagues Cup 2025 Neutral Venues

The list of pre-determined venues for LIGA MX seeded team Knockout Stage matches or for potential LIGA MX vs. LIGA MX matches includes, but is not limited to:

- BMO Stadium - Los Angeles, Calif.

- Dignity Health Sports Park - Carson, Calif.

- SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, Illinois

- PayPal Park - San Jose, Calif.

- Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

- Q2 Stadium - Austin, Texas

