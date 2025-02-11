CF Montréal and BMO Renew Partnership Until 2032

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - Ahead of unveiling its new 2025 primary jersey, CF Montréal announced on Tuesday that BMO, the Club's main partner since 2012, has renewed its partnership with the Club. As a result, the players will continue to proudly wear the BMO logo on the front of the jersey until 2032.

This exceptional partnership will extend the relationship between CF Montréal and BMO to 20 years, reinforcing their commitment to fans, soccer's accessibility and creating new opportunities for future generations of players.

"We are extremely proud to continue our relationship with BMO, a prominent partner that plays a crucial role in the development of soccer in Quebec," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "This long-lasting partnership is remarkable and is a testament not only the strength of our relationship, but also our shared commitment to the development of soccer from grassroots to the pro level. With this renewed agreement, we will continue to pursue our vision to fuel the dreams and emotions of soccer enthusiasts. We look forward to continuing building our history with BMO."

"BMO - the Bank of Soccer - and CF Montréal share the desire to strengthen Montreal's reputation as a soccer city," said Grégoire Baillargeon, President of BMO, Québec. "It is this shared vision of fostering excellence and growing the game not only here, but throughout Québec and North America, that makes our relationship so successful. Partners since 2012, it is with great pride that today we announce the renewal of this partnership until 2032. The collaboration between BMO and CF Montréal will bring Montrealers and Quebecers together through unique experiences for fans of all ages."

BMO is also a founding partner of the Academy and co-founder of the Club's women's program, which brings together the province's top players aged 15 to 18. This renewal until 2032 will enable BMO and CF Montréal to continue developing programs and initiatives, such as the BMO Women's Soccer Week, to promote soccer and its accessibility throughout Quebec. BMO will also continue to support the Montreal Impact Foundation in its mission.

Throughout the season, fans at Stade Saputo will have the chance to discover a wide range of new experiences, including a new #FanFini zone. BMO's flagship initiatives will also be back, including a pre-game autograph session with two of the Club's players, the BMO "Team up with CF Montréal" program, the BMO Pavilion and numerous benefits for BMO customers.

