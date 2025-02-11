Timbers Announce Schedule for Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025
February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers are set to open its Leagues Cup 2025 campaign against LIGA MX side Atlético de San Luis on Wednesday, July 30 at Providence Park, MLS and LIGA MX announced today. In the tournament's Phase One, Portland will face also face LIGA MX sides Querétaro FC on Saturday, Aug. 2 at Providence Park and Club América on Aug. 6 at Q2 Stadium. Tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. (Pacific) on Feb. 25 at www.timbers.com.
The Timbers enter the international tournament for their third edition (2023, 2024) with a 3-3-0 record. Portland has faced LIGA MX teams 13 different times, with the latest matchup being against Club León on July 28, 2024, when Portland downed the Mexican team 2-1 at Providence Park. The Timbers will face Atlético de San Luis and Querétaro FC for the first time in club history, while taking on Club América for the third time dating back to 2021 in Concacaf Champions League play.
TOURNAMENT FORMAT
Eighteen total MLS clubs qualify to match the 18 participating LIGA MX clubs. The top nine teams in each MLS Conference from the prior season qualify. The international tournament will place from July 29 to August 31. New for this year, Leagues Cup 2025 will be played in two rounds: Phase One and the Knockout Rounds. Phase One will feature three consecutive match dates per club to be played between July 29-August 7, and all 54 Phase One matches will be played between MLS and LIGA MX clubs. The MLS and LIGA MX regular seasons will continue play through the month of August, with most Leagues Cup knockout matches played midweek.
WHERE TO WATCH
Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer that is available on smart TVs, streaming devices, Apple devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. In addition, TelevisaUnivision's various television networks, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches, Knockout Rounds and Finals, will be announced in the coming weeks.
Timbers Leagues Cup 2025 Schedule
All matches are Pacific time
Date Opponent Where Television
Wednesday, July 30 Atlético de San Luis Providence Park Apple TV
Saturday, Aug. 2 Querétaro FC Providence Park Apple TV
Wednesday, Aug. 6 Club América Q2 Stadium Apple TV
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2025
- FC Cincinnati's Leagues Cup 2025 Opponents and Schedule Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC Announce 2025 Leagues Cup Schedule, Three LIGA MX Matches at Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Unveils Leagues Cup 2025 Schedule - San Diego FC
- New York City FC Announces Leagues Cup 2025 Opponents and Match Schedule - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew to Host LIGA MX Sides Deportivo Toluca F.C., Club Puebla, and Club León in Leagues Cup 2025 - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Face Tigres UANL, Mazatlán FC and CF Pachuca in Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal to Play Club León, Deportivo Toluca FC and Club Puebla in Leagues Cup 2025 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Timbers Announce Schedule for Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 - Portland Timbers
- New York Red Bulls Announce Schedule for 2025 Leagues Cup - New York Red Bulls
- Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Eddy Davis III - Philadelphia Union
- LA Galaxy Announce Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Schedule - LA Galaxy
- Colorado Rapids to Face Club Santos Laguna A.S., Club Tijuana, and Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United's Leagues Cup 2025 Opponents Announced - Atlanta United FC
- MNUFC Announces Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Opponents and Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Sign Goalkeeper Daniel to New Contract - San Jose Earthquakes
- Join Inter Miami CF in Wynwood on Wednesday Night for Season Kickoff Event: Euforia Begins - Inter Miami CF
- Issa Rae Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group as a Club Partner - San Diego FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Midfielder Matthew Corcoran - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Veteran MLS Midfielder Júnior Urso - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal and BMO Renew Partnership Until 2032 - Club de Foot Montreal
- D.C. United Signs Former Toronto FC Midfielder Brandon Servania - D.C. United
- Whitecaps FC Acquire Forward Emmanuel Sabbi from Ligue 1 Side Le Havre - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- New England Revolution Welcome Gillette as Official Jersey Sponsor in Expanded Multi-Year Partnership - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Announce Schedule for Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025
- Timbers Host Annual Log Blessing February 16 at World Forestry Center to Kick off 50th Anniversary Season
- Timbers, Chicago Fire FC Play to Scoreless Draw at 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational
- Timbers Defeat San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 in First 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational Match
- Timbers Acquire Defender Jimer Fory from Independiente MedellÍn