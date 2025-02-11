Timbers Announce Schedule for Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers are set to open its Leagues Cup 2025 campaign against LIGA MX side Atlético de San Luis on Wednesday, July 30 at Providence Park, MLS and LIGA MX announced today. In the tournament's Phase One, Portland will face also face LIGA MX sides Querétaro FC on Saturday, Aug. 2 at Providence Park and Club América on Aug. 6 at Q2 Stadium. Tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. (Pacific) on Feb. 25 at www.timbers.com.

The Timbers enter the international tournament for their third edition (2023, 2024) with a 3-3-0 record. Portland has faced LIGA MX teams 13 different times, with the latest matchup being against Club León on July 28, 2024, when Portland downed the Mexican team 2-1 at Providence Park. The Timbers will face Atlético de San Luis and Querétaro FC for the first time in club history, while taking on Club América for the third time dating back to 2021 in Concacaf Champions League play.

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Eighteen total MLS clubs qualify to match the 18 participating LIGA MX clubs. The top nine teams in each MLS Conference from the prior season qualify. The international tournament will place from July 29 to August 31. New for this year, Leagues Cup 2025 will be played in two rounds: Phase One and the Knockout Rounds. Phase One will feature three consecutive match dates per club to be played between July 29-August 7, and all 54 Phase One matches will be played between MLS and LIGA MX clubs. The MLS and LIGA MX regular seasons will continue play through the month of August, with most Leagues Cup knockout matches played midweek.

WHERE TO WATCH

Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer that is available on smart TVs, streaming devices, Apple devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. In addition, TelevisaUnivision's various television networks, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches, Knockout Rounds and Finals, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Timbers Leagues Cup 2025 Schedule

All matches are Pacific time

Date Opponent Where Television

Wednesday, July 30 Atlético de San Luis Providence Park Apple TV

Saturday, Aug. 2 Querétaro FC Providence Park Apple TV

Wednesday, Aug. 6 Club América Q2 Stadium Apple TV

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.