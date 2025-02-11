Sounders FC's Friendly vs. Louisville City FC on Wednesday Moved to 2:00 p.m. PT
February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC's friendly against Louisville City FC on Wednesday, February 12, has been moved to 2:00 p.m. PT. Originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PT, the match is still being played at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse but will now take place on field four, with field-side viewing available for media. The contest is being moved back to account for the current bout of cold weather impacting the Puget Sound region.
The match against Louisville marks the final preseason action for Seattle. The club recently returned from preseason camp in Marbella, Spain, where it played four friendlies against European opponents. The Rave Green won their contests against Hungarian side Puskás Akadémia and Danish club Aalborg BK before drawing against Sweden's IFK Norrköping and Hammarby IF.
Seattle kicks off the 2025 campaign with Concacaf Champions Cup action at Antigua GFC on Wednesday, February 19 (5:00 p.m. PT), then begins the 2025 MLS regular season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2025
- San Diego FC Welcomes African Investment Company, Pave Investments as Club Partner - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC's Friendly vs. Louisville City FC on Wednesday Moved to 2:00 p.m. PT - Seattle Sounders FC
- New England Revolution Defeat Tampa Bay Rowdies, 1-0, in Preseason Match on Tuesday - New England Revolution
- Rapids' Striker Rafael Navarro Brings his Preseason Goal Tally to Four in 1-0 Win over Toronto FC - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake to Host Reigning Liga MX Champion Club América, Two Other Liga MX Teams in 2025 Leagues Cup - Real Salt Lake
- LAFC Announces 2025 Leagues Cup Phase One Schedule - Los Angeles FC
- Leagues Cup 2025 Unveils Official Match Schedule - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Acquires Defender Osaze Urhoghide from Amiens SC - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Owen Gene - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF to Face LIGA MX's Atlas F.C., Club Necaxa and Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati's Leagues Cup 2025 Opponents and Schedule Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC Announce 2025 Leagues Cup Schedule, Three LIGA MX Matches at Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Unveils Leagues Cup 2025 Schedule - San Diego FC
- New York City FC Announces Leagues Cup 2025 Opponents and Match Schedule - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew to Host LIGA MX Sides Deportivo Toluca F.C., Club Puebla, and Club León in Leagues Cup 2025 - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Face Tigres UANL, Mazatlán FC and CF Pachuca in Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal to Play Club León, Deportivo Toluca FC and Club Puebla in Leagues Cup 2025 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Timbers Announce Schedule for Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 - Portland Timbers
- New York Red Bulls Announce Schedule for 2025 Leagues Cup - New York Red Bulls
- Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Eddy Davis III - Philadelphia Union
- LA Galaxy Announce Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Schedule - LA Galaxy
- Colorado Rapids to Face Club Santos Laguna A.S., Club Tijuana, and Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United's Leagues Cup 2025 Opponents Announced - Atlanta United FC
- MNUFC Announces Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Opponents and Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Sign Goalkeeper Daniel to New Contract - San Jose Earthquakes
- Join Inter Miami CF in Wynwood on Wednesday Night for Season Kickoff Event: Euforia Begins - Inter Miami CF
- Issa Rae Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group as a Club Partner - San Diego FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Midfielder Matthew Corcoran - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Veteran MLS Midfielder Júnior Urso - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal and BMO Renew Partnership Until 2032 - Club de Foot Montreal
- D.C. United Signs Former Toronto FC Midfielder Brandon Servania - D.C. United
- Whitecaps FC Acquire Forward Emmanuel Sabbi from Ligue 1 Side Le Havre - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- New England Revolution Welcome Gillette as Official Jersey Sponsor in Expanded Multi-Year Partnership - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC's Friendly vs. Louisville City FC on Wednesday Moved to 2:00 p.m. PT
- Leagues Cup 2025 Unveils Official Match Schedule
- Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC Welcome Nick Forro as Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales & Hospitality
- Sounders FC Draws Pair of Friendlies on Wednesday to Close out Preseason Camp in Spain
- Sounders FC Announces 2025 Matchday Themes, with Single-Match Tickets Now Available