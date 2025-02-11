Sounders FC's Friendly vs. Louisville City FC on Wednesday Moved to 2:00 p.m. PT

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC's friendly against Louisville City FC on Wednesday, February 12, has been moved to 2:00 p.m. PT. Originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PT, the match is still being played at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse but will now take place on field four, with field-side viewing available for media. The contest is being moved back to account for the current bout of cold weather impacting the Puget Sound region.

The match against Louisville marks the final preseason action for Seattle. The club recently returned from preseason camp in Marbella, Spain, where it played four friendlies against European opponents. The Rave Green won their contests against Hungarian side Puskás Akadémia and Danish club Aalborg BK before drawing against Sweden's IFK Norrköping and Hammarby IF.

Seattle kicks off the 2025 campaign with Concacaf Champions Cup action at Antigua GFC on Wednesday, February 19 (5:00 p.m. PT), then begins the 2025 MLS regular season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.