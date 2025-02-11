D.C. United Signs Former Toronto FC Midfielder Brandon Servania

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed former Toronto FC midfielder Brandon Servania as a free agent. The 25-year-old has signed a two-year contract through 2026 with an option in 2027.

"Brandon has spent preseason on trial with the team," Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "He's a midfielder who can go box to box and has the vision to create goalscoring opportunities for our team. He will add important depth in midfield, and we're excited to add him to the roster ahead of the start of the season."

Servania joins the Black-and-Red after spending the 2024 season with Toronto FC. Last season, Servania made three appearances for Toronto FC after rehabilitating from an anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained in October 2023. Servania made substitute appearances in all three of Toronto FC's final games in the 2024 MLS Regular Season.

The 25-year-old started his professional career when he signed as a Homegrown player with FC Dallas on Jan. 3, 2018. Servania made his MLS debut on April 6, 2019, as an 88th-minute substitute in a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Union. He scored his first MLS goal in a 5-3 win against Minnesota United on Aug. 10, 2019. He scored a brace in that match with goals in the 85th and 93rd minutes to earn the win for FC Dallas. In four seasons with FC Dallas, Servania scored five goals and recorded four assists in 74 appearances across all competitions. During his time with FC Dallas, Servania went on three loans which included the Tulsa Roughnecks (2018), North Texas SC (2019), and St. Pölten in Austria (2021).

Servania made his U.S. Men's National Team debut when he came on as a 66th-minute substitute in the 1-0 win against Costa Rica in an international friendly on Feb. 1, 2020. The midfielder has represented the U.S. Youth National Team at the Under-18, Under-20, and Under-23 levels, winning the Concacaf U-20 Championship with the Under-20 USYNT in 2018 where he scored two goals and recoded one assist. He was also part of the USYNT that participated in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2019 helping them reach the quarterfinals.

Brandon Servania

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Birmingham, Alabama

Country: United States

Birthdate: 03/12/1999

Age: 25

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 161 lbs.

Status: Domestic

