Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Owen Gene

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that the club has signed midfielder Owen Gene from Amiens SC of Ligue 2, the second division of French football, to a three-year contract through December of 2027, with a club option for 2028. Gene will occupy a U22 Initiative and an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"I am very happy and pleased to join the club and this attractive and very competitive league that MLS has become," said midfielder Owen Gene. "It is a new and very exciting challenge that is offered to me. Minnesota is a competitive club with a staff and players of very good quality and I am grateful to the club for the confidence it has placed in me, and I will give my best every time I am on the pitch and wear the Minnesota crest. I hope that a great season awaits us and I am very excited to discover the atmosphere of Allianz Field and the supporters and to be able to play in front of them."

"Owen joins our club with over 100 leagues games played, adding quality, depth and further competition into our midfield," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad. "We are excited to welcome Owen to Minnesota, and the club looks forward to seeing the impact he can have on the team starting this season, along with seeing his growth and development as a young footballer."

Owen Gene arrives at Minnesota United from Amiens SC, where he played from 2021 to 2025. During his time with the French club, Gene made 102 game appearances, playing over 6,000 minutes and scoring one goal. During the 2024-2025 Coupe de France, Gene featured in two key fixtures, helping Amiens secure victories in the Seventh and Eighth Rounds before the club was eliminated in the Round of 64.

In his youth, the French midfielder developed through FC Versailles 78 (2014-2018) before joining Amiens SC U17 (2018-2020) and progressing through their U19 squad (2020-2021) before joining Amiens SC senior squad. Across all competitions with Amiens SC's first team, U17, and U19 sides, Gene tallied 131 appearances from 2020-2025.

Internationally, Gene made his debut for the French U20 National Team on March 25, 2023, in an international friendly against the Netherlands.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs Owen Gene from Amiens SC to a three-year contract through December of 2027, with a club option for 2028. Gene will occupy a U22 Initiative and an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

VITALS

Owen Gene

Position: Midfielder

Date of birth: 03/19/2003 (21 years old)

Height: 6'1"

Birthplace: Nanterre, France

Citizenship: France

Previous Club: Amiens SC

