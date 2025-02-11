Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Owen Gene
February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that the club has signed midfielder Owen Gene from Amiens SC of Ligue 2, the second division of French football, to a three-year contract through December of 2027, with a club option for 2028. Gene will occupy a U22 Initiative and an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
"I am very happy and pleased to join the club and this attractive and very competitive league that MLS has become," said midfielder Owen Gene. "It is a new and very exciting challenge that is offered to me. Minnesota is a competitive club with a staff and players of very good quality and I am grateful to the club for the confidence it has placed in me, and I will give my best every time I am on the pitch and wear the Minnesota crest. I hope that a great season awaits us and I am very excited to discover the atmosphere of Allianz Field and the supporters and to be able to play in front of them."
"Owen joins our club with over 100 leagues games played, adding quality, depth and further competition into our midfield," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad. "We are excited to welcome Owen to Minnesota, and the club looks forward to seeing the impact he can have on the team starting this season, along with seeing his growth and development as a young footballer."
Owen Gene arrives at Minnesota United from Amiens SC, where he played from 2021 to 2025. During his time with the French club, Gene made 102 game appearances, playing over 6,000 minutes and scoring one goal. During the 2024-2025 Coupe de France, Gene featured in two key fixtures, helping Amiens secure victories in the Seventh and Eighth Rounds before the club was eliminated in the Round of 64.
In his youth, the French midfielder developed through FC Versailles 78 (2014-2018) before joining Amiens SC U17 (2018-2020) and progressing through their U19 squad (2020-2021) before joining Amiens SC senior squad. Across all competitions with Amiens SC's first team, U17, and U19 sides, Gene tallied 131 appearances from 2020-2025.
Internationally, Gene made his debut for the French U20 National Team on March 25, 2023, in an international friendly against the Netherlands.
Transaction: Minnesota United signs Owen Gene from Amiens SC to a three-year contract through December of 2027, with a club option for 2028. Gene will occupy a U22 Initiative and an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
VITALS
Owen Gene
Position: Midfielder
Date of birth: 03/19/2003 (21 years old)
Height: 6'1"
Birthplace: Nanterre, France
Citizenship: France
Previous Club: Amiens SC
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2025
- Real Salt Lake to Host Reigning Liga MX Champion Club América, Two Other Liga MX Teams in 2025 Leagues Cup - Real Salt Lake
- LAFC Announces 2025 Leagues Cup Phase One Schedule - Los Angeles FC
- Leagues Cup 2025 Unveils Official Match Schedule - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Acquires Defender Osaze Urhoghide from Amiens SC - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Owen Gene - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF to Face LIGA MX's Atlas F.C., Club Necaxa and Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati's Leagues Cup 2025 Opponents and Schedule Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC Announce 2025 Leagues Cup Schedule, Three LIGA MX Matches at Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Unveils Leagues Cup 2025 Schedule - San Diego FC
- New York City FC Announces Leagues Cup 2025 Opponents and Match Schedule - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew to Host LIGA MX Sides Deportivo Toluca F.C., Club Puebla, and Club León in Leagues Cup 2025 - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Face Tigres UANL, Mazatlán FC and CF Pachuca in Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal to Play Club León, Deportivo Toluca FC and Club Puebla in Leagues Cup 2025 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Timbers Announce Schedule for Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 - Portland Timbers
- New York Red Bulls Announce Schedule for 2025 Leagues Cup - New York Red Bulls
- Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Eddy Davis III - Philadelphia Union
- LA Galaxy Announce Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Schedule - LA Galaxy
- Colorado Rapids to Face Club Santos Laguna A.S., Club Tijuana, and Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United's Leagues Cup 2025 Opponents Announced - Atlanta United FC
- MNUFC Announces Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Opponents and Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Sign Goalkeeper Daniel to New Contract - San Jose Earthquakes
- Join Inter Miami CF in Wynwood on Wednesday Night for Season Kickoff Event: Euforia Begins - Inter Miami CF
- Issa Rae Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group as a Club Partner - San Diego FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Midfielder Matthew Corcoran - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Veteran MLS Midfielder Júnior Urso - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal and BMO Renew Partnership Until 2032 - Club de Foot Montreal
- D.C. United Signs Former Toronto FC Midfielder Brandon Servania - D.C. United
- Whitecaps FC Acquire Forward Emmanuel Sabbi from Ligue 1 Side Le Havre - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- New England Revolution Welcome Gillette as Official Jersey Sponsor in Expanded Multi-Year Partnership - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Owen Gene
- MNUFC Announces Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Opponents and Schedule
- Minnesota United Dominates Sporting Kansas City at Coachella Valley Invitational
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Matúš Kmeť to Górnik Zabrze
- Minnesota United 2025 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale