MNUFC Announces Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Opponents and Schedule
February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today its Phase One schedule for the third edition of the Leagues Cup tournament. The 2025 edition will feature 36 total clubs - including all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS teams - competing in the continental competition from July 29 to August 31.
During Phase One of the 2025 tournament, Minnesota United will first host Querétaro FC at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Wednesday, July 30. The Loons will then travel to face Club América on Saturday, August 2 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas before returning north for their third Phase One game at Allianz Field, hosting Atlético de San Luis on Wednesday, August 6.
See below Minnesota United's Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One schedule, with kickoff times to be announced at a later date:
Date Game Location
Wed., July 30 MNUFC vs. Querétaro FC Allianz Field, Saint Paul, MN
Sat., August 2 Club América* vs. MNUFC Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX
Wed., August 6 MNUFC vs. Atlético de San Luis Allianz Field, Saint Paul, MN
*Club América earned hosting privileges based off Leagues Cup Rankings and their status as reigning LIGA MX champions
The advancing four (4) clubs from each Leagues Cup league-specific tables will qualify for the Quarterfinals, which will take place midweek on August 19-20, followed by the Semifinals, also midweek, on August 26-27. The tournament concludes with the Final and Third-Place Match on Sunday, August 31, to determine the three qualifiers for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Ticket Information
Fans are encouraged to visit LeaguesCup.com and hosting MLS Club websites for updated ticketing information when it's available. MLS season ticket holders will receive information from their club on details involving their season plan.
Broadcast Information
Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer that is available on smart TVs, streaming devices, Apple devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. In addition, TelevisaUnivision's various television networks, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches, Knockout Rounds and Finals, will be announced in the coming weeks.
