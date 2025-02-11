Join Inter Miami CF in Wynwood on Wednesday Night for Season Kickoff Event: Euforia Begins
February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami is hosting Euforia Begins on Wednesday, a special season kickoff celebration open to the public in collaboration with Royal Caribbean at Wynwood Marketplace (2250 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. At Euforia Begins, fans will have the opportunity to meet Inter Miami CF players Benja Cremaschi and Fafa Picault and purchase the Club's brand new Euforia Jersey for the first time at Inter Miami's pop-up store to prepare for the kick off of the 2025 campaign.
Fans must RSVP HERE to confirm their attendance to Euforia Begins. Entrance to the special celebration in collaboration with Royal Caribbean in Wynwood Marketoplace is FREE, but RSVP is required.
In addition to gaining first access to purchase the Club's Euforia Kit, at Euforia Begins Inter Miami fans will see a stunning new addition to Wynwood's iconic murals - a unique masterpiece by renowned graffiti artist and muralist JEKS. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet Inter Miami CF players up close, including one of the team's exciting new stars Picault, and hometown standout Cremaschi, while also getting to enjoy exciting giveaways and participate in a can't-miss experience.
And now a quick summary of the very important details:
Date: Wednesday, February 12
Time: 5 - 9 p.m. ET
RSVP (Season Ticket Members received an RSVP link via email. If you are a Season Ticket Member, please RSVP with the special link in your inbox as you will receive a special STM discount)
Very Important Details:
5:30-6:30 p.m.: Player Meet and Greet: Benja Cremaschi & Fafa Picault
Chance to buy brand-new Euforia Pink Kit (while supplies last)
All fans attending the event will receive a sweepstakes ticket for a chance to win these fantastic prizes! Prize winners will be announced at the event.
Prizes:
One team-signed Euforia jersey
Royal Caribbean cruise for two
Two tickets for the 2025 Inter Miami Home Opener Presented by Royal Caribbean
Inter Miami and adidas swag
In addition, to the Grand Prize Raffle at the event, fans can NOW enter Royal Caribbean's digital sweepstakes HERE. The winner will be announced on Feb. 22, so stay tuned! Sweepstakes' terms and conditions here. Fans will have a chance to win:
Cruise on Icon of the Seas for two
Inter Miami CF match tickets for two
Euforia jerseys for two
Meanwhile, in case you missed it: On Sunday night, Inter Miami and Royal Caribbean unveiled Euforia, Inter Miami's striking new pink home for the highly-anticipated 2025 and 2026 seasons. The kit dropped through an Instagram collaboration post between Lionel Messi, Inter Miami, Royal Caribbean, Major League Soccer, Apple TV, and adidas Football promoting the start of the 2025 MLS regular season, which kicks off on Feb. 22 when Inter Miami hosts New York City FC for the 2025 Home Opener presented by Royal Caribbean. The video features the Inter Miami captain at an American football stadium wearing the Euforia Kit while he juggles an American football before kicking it over the goalposts, with a closing message that reads: "When Football Ends, Fútbol Begins."
