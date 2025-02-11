Earthquakes Sign Goalkeeper Daniel to New Contract

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that they have signed goalkeeper Daniel to a new contract through the 2026 season with club options in 2027 and 2028.

"We're pleased to re-sign Daniel," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "We believe he can be among the top goalkeepers in Major League Soccer and look forward to his playing a critical role in improving our team in the defending end of the field."

Daniel, 30, joined the Quakes in 2023 from SC Internacional in his native Brazil and immediately established himself as one of Major League Soccer's elite shot-stoppers, finishing his initial campaign second in saves per 90 minutes (3.88) among all goalkeepers with more than 1,800 minutes played and earning MLS Team of the Matchday honors four times as San Jose made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in three years.

Among his highlights last year was a dramatic Leagues Cup victory in July over Chivas Guadalajara at Levi's Stadium where he recorded five saves and forced two misses in the deciding penalty kick shootout. Over his two seasons, he has played 34 matches.

"I'm very happy to be renewing my contract," said Daniel, in a statement translated from Portuguese. "San Jose is my home, so you can be sure that I will always do my best. I'm looking forward to creating moments of joy with my team and our fans. Let's go, Earthquakes!"

Originally from Barra do Garças, Brazil, Daniel made 83 career appearances with Internacional from 2017-22, earning 37 clean sheets and conceding just 74 total goals. In his final season with the Clube do Povo, Daniel made 45 starts across all competitions, including 23 in the Brazilian Serie A and nine in the Copa Sudamericana. He allowed just 43 goals in his 45 matches (0.96 per game) and recorded 19 shutouts.

In 2021, Daniel enjoyed a breakthrough season, making 33 starts across all competitions, including two in the Copa Libertadores, and conceding just 28 goals (0.84 per game) while keeping 16 clean sheets.

In the previous four seasons, Daniel made a total of five first-team appearances after progressing through Internacional's academy at the Under-17, U-20 and U-23 levels from 2011-17. He began his playing career with the youth ranks of União Rondonopolis.

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign G Daniel to a new contract through the 2026 season with club options in 2027 and 2028.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.