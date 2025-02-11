FC Dallas Acquires Defender Osaze Urhoghide from Amiens SC
February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has acquired Osaze Urhoghide via transfer from Ligue 2 side Amiens SC and signed the defender to a four-year contract through 2028 with a one-year club option for 2029. He will occupy an international roster slot, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). Urhoghide's transfer represents the highest transfer fee ever paid for a defender in FC Dallas history.
Urhoghide, 24, played for Amiens in Ligue 2, the second tier of French soccer, from 2023 to 2025. He made 41 appearances for the club across the Coupe de France and Ligue 2. In August 2024, he scored his first professional goal in a 3-0 win over Red Star FC.
In 2021, Urhoghide signed with Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC. He made his debut in a UEFA Europa League match against Real Betis on Dec. 9, 2021. Urhoghide spent the 2022-23 season with the now-defunct Belgian club KV Oostende, making 36 appearances.
Originally from the Netherlands, Urhoghide moved to England as a child. He began his professional career at AFC Wimbledon before joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2019, where he made 21 appearances for the club.
With today's announcement, FC Dallas now has 31 players under contract for the 2025 season:
Goalkeepers (3): Antonio Carrera, Michael Collodi, Maarten Paes
Defenders (9): Lalas Abubakar, Marco Farfan, Sebastien Ibeagha, Geovane Jesus, Shaq Moore, Nolan Norris, Enzo Newman, Malachi Molina, Osaze Urhoghide
Midfielders (11): Patrickson Delgado, Herbert Endeley, Diego García, Sebastian Lletget, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Pedrinho, Paxton Pomykal, Anthony Ramirez, Ramiro, Show, Alejandro Urzua
Forwards (8): Daniel Baran, Logan Farrington, Léo Chú, Anderson Julio, Bernard Kamungo, Petar Musa, Diego Pepi, Tarik Scott
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Full Name: Osaze Urhoghide
Pronunciation: oh-SAH-zay oor-OH-gee-day
Connect with Osaze: X | Instagram
Position: Defender
Date of Birth: July 4, 2000 (24)
Hometown: Nijmegen, Netherlands
Nationality: Nigeria, Netherlands
Height: 6'2"
Last Club: Amiens SC
Transaction: FC Dallas Acquires Defender Osaze Urhoghide from Amiens SC
