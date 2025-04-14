FC Dallas Matches to Re-Air in the DFW Market on KDFI More 27

April 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas and KDFI More 27, the sister station of Dallas/Fort Worth Fox affiliate KDFW Fox 4, today announced a new initiative to bring fans encore broadcasts of FC Dallas' 2025 MLS regular season matches on free, over-the-air television.

Beginning Tuesday, April 15, fans can tune in to FC Dallas Rewind on KDFI More 27 from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday to relive the action from the club's most recent match. The first replay will feature FC Dallas' home match against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, April 12.

"We're thrilled to expand our reach through this exciting collaboration with KDFI More 27," said FC Dallas Vice President of Broadcasting Gina Miller. "FC Dallas Rewind is another great way for fans across North Texas to connect with our team and experience every moment of the 2025 MLS season."

All original live broadcasts of FC Dallas matches remain available exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with KDFI replays scheduled in accordance with MLS rules, which permit match replays 48 hours to seven days following the live broadcast.

"We're proud to team up with FC Dallas to bring their exciting match action to even more fans," said Jeff Gurley, SVP and General Manager of KDFW Fox 4 and KDFI More 27. "Local sports are at the core of our community and this upcoming schedule gives viewers another great way to follow their home team."

Upcoming FC Dallas Rewind Broadcasts on KDFI More 27:

Tuesday, April 15 - FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders

Tuesday, April 22 - FC Dallas vs Minnesota United FC

Tuesday, April 29 - FC Dallas vs Inter Miami CF

Tuesday, May 6 - FC Dallas vs San Diego FC

Tuesday, May 13 - FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake

Tuesday, May 20 - FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo FC

Tuesday, May 27 - FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders

Replay air times are subject to change. For the most up-to-date schedule, visit FCDallas.com.

