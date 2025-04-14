Ustari Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
April 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Óscar Ustari has been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) MLS Team of the Matchday for week eight of the 2025 regular season. The goalkeeper earns TOTM honors after his outstanding performance in goal as the team secured a point with a 0-0 draw on the road against Chicago Fire FC on Sunday.
Ustari features amongst the substitutes for what marks his first TOTM selection this MLS campaign. The Argentine keeper was instrumental to help Inter Miami earn a draw against Chicago to extend the team's unbeaten run to seven at the start of this MLS regular season. Notably, he had two key interventions in the dying moments of the match, saving dangerous chances from Jonathan Bamba in the 88th and 90th minutes to keep the hosts scoreless.
Ustari clocked in an overall stellar shift, recording a total seven saves to keep a clean sheet at Soldier Field.
2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 1: Lionel Messi
Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez
Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende
Matchday 4: Lionel Messi
Matchday 6: Lionel Messi
Matchday 8; Óscar Ustari
