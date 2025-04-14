Brian White Named MLS Player of Matchday 8

April 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Brian White has been named the MLS Player of the Matchday for his landmark performance in Matchday 8.

Team of the Matchday: Sabbi, White, Sørensen earn selections White became the first player in club history to score four goals in an MLS match and the 18th in league history to score at least four goals in a single match as part of the club's 5-1 victory over Austin FC.

Five different Vancouver Whitecaps FC / 86ers men's team players have scored four goals in a game:

Brian White: MLS - Vancouver Whitecaps FC 5-1 win over Austin FC at BC Place on April 12, 2025

Jason Jordan: USL-1 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC 4-0 win over Charleston Battery at Swangard Stadium on May 15, 2005

Niall Thompson: A-League - Vancouver 86ers 8-0 win over Sacramento Geckos at Swangard Stadium on August 25, 1999

Domenic Mobilio: CSL - Vancouver 86ers 4-1 win over Winnipeg Fury at Swangard Stadium on August 9, 1991

David Cross: NASL - Vancouver Whitecaps 5-3 win over Tampa Bay Rowdies at BC Place on August 15, 1984 With 64 goals for the 'Caps in all competitions, White now sits only one goal behind club legend Carl Valentine (65) for fourth on the club's all-time scoring list.

This is White's third career Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honour and his first since Matchday 23 of 2024. He is the second Whitecaps FC player to earn at least three Player of the Matchday honours, joining Camilo Sanvezzo, who captured four such awards in 2013. White and Philadelphia's Tai Baribo (Matchday 2) are the only two players to have captured Player of the Matchday honours in both 2024 and 2025.

White's four goals were the 49th, 50th, 51st, and 52nd of his Whitecaps career, as he became the first player in club history to score 50 MLS regular season goals. He also extended his club-record for game winners in MLS regular season play with 17. The United States men's national team striker currently owns a 13-goal lead on the club's all-time scoring leaderboard in MLS play with Camilo Sanvezzo sitting in second (39 goals). With his third career hat-trick, White became the sixth active player with at least three hat tricks and trails only San Jose's Josef Martínez (seven) and Nashville's Hany Mukhtar (four) among active players.

The New Jersey native opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a low, driving shot after being on the receiving end of a cheeky, backheeled touch from Daniel Ríos. His second came from a similar position, as White found himself open inside the 18-yard box and fired a shot through the goalkeeper's legs to complete his brace. White secured his hat-trick after corralling a ricochet off the left post and rocketing a right-footed screamer into the net, before closing his record performance with a breakaway finish in the 83rd minute.

Vancouver hits the road on Matchday 9 to take on St. Louis CITY SC (5:30 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, CKNW.com) as they aim to continue their record-setting start.

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

