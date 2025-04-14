Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 8
April 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati's Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 8, the league announced Monday. Additionally, Miles Robinson was named to the Team of the Matchday bench.
Valenzuela's naming to the league Best XI from Matchday 8 is his first career league honor. The 20-year-old's 28th minute goal Saturday night at D.C. United was the difference in FC Cincinnati's 1-0 road victory.
Valenzuela, in his first start of 2025, scored his first goal of the year, a super solo strike after he took possession in D.C. United's defensive third, fighting off multiple defenders and navigating through traffic in the box to finish off his second career MLS goal.
Robinson, named to the Team of the Matchday bench for his second weekly league honor of 2025, returned to the lineup Saturday night and played a vital part in the clean sheet win.
Robinson's most crucial play came in the 72nd minute, when reigning MLS Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke got in behind the backline driving towards goal before Robinson remarkably closed down a significant amount of space to clear the danger without the D.C. star able to put a shot on goal.
Valenzuela and Robinson's selections are the eighth and ninth recognitions of an FC Cincinnati player on the MLS Team of the Matchday this season.
2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions
- Miles Robinson (1, 8-Bench)
- Kévin Denkey (1-Bench)
- Yuya Kubo (3)
- Evander (5, 6)
- Roman Celentano (6)
- Lukas Engel (7)
- Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela (8)
2025 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 8)
F: Brian White (VAN), Kevin Kelsy (POR), Rafael Navarro (COL)
M: Gerardo Valenzuela (CIN), David Ayala (POR), Carles Gil (NE), Diego Fagúndez (LA)
D: Daniel Lovitz (NSH), Steven Moreira (CLB), Sergi Palenica (LAFC)
GK: Aljaž Ivačič (NE)
Coach: Jesper Sørensen (VAN)
Bench: Oscar Ustari (MIA), Adilson Malanda (CLT), Miles Robinson (CIN), Edvard Tagseth (NSH), Obed Vargas (SEA), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Emmanuel Sabbi (VAN), Alonso Martínez (NYC), Diego Rossi (CLB)
