Nashville SC Notes Week of April 14, 2025
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Following its 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake last Saturday at GEODIS Park, Nashville Soccer Club (4W-3L-1D) will visit Seattle Sounders FC (2W-3L-3D) on Saturday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Lumen Field in the first meeting between the clubs since 2023. The Boys in Gold are unbeaten all-time vs. Seattle with a 2W-0L-1D record and have never conceded a goal vs. the Washington side.
Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club earned a 1-1 regular time draw at Crown Legacy FC last Sunday, picking up the extra point in a 4-3 shootout win. The Boys in Blue will host Chicago Fire FC II at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on Sunday, April 20 at 6 p.m. CT for its Dog Days match.
MEDIA NOTES:
Nashville SC
has conceded the third-fewest goals in the Eastern Conference and is tied for the third-fewest conceded in MLS this season with eight (also, ATX)
is undefeated vs. Seattle Sounders FC all-time in MLS play with a record of 2W-0L-1D (regular season + playoffs)
is the only MLS club to face Seattle more than once and never concede a goal
last faced Seattle on Sept. 30, 2023 at GEODIS Park in a scoreless draw
defeated Seattle 1-0 in the team's only previous trip to Lumen Field on Feb. 27, 2022
is 62W-55L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 36W-19L-31D all-time on the road in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 19W-15L-18D all-time vs. Western Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 2W-0L-0D vs. Western Conference opponents this season
is 9W-9L-8D all-time on the road vs. Western Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 5W-5L-6D all-time during April in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 31W-34L-24D all-time on Saturday in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 41W-44L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
Josh Bauer is tied for the team lead this season with two goals (also, Hany Mukhtar, Ahmed Qasem, and Sam Surridge)
Gastón Brugman
made his 50th career regular season start last Saturday vs. Real Salt Lake
recorded a season high three shots last Saturday vs. Real Salt Lake
Teal Bunbury
recorded one goal and one assist vs. Seattle Sounders FC as a member of the New England Revolution on May 11, 2014
has appeared in all three of Nashville SC's matches vs. Seattle
Dan Lovitz
scored his first goal for Nashville SC since June 25, 2022 and his fourth MLS goal contribution of the season (goal, three assists) last Saturday vs. Real Salt Lake
is tied for the most goal contributions in MLS by a defender this season with four
is tied for the third-most assists in MLS this season with three
earned MLS Team of the Matchday and Nashville SC Man of the Match honors for his performance vs. Real Salt Lake
has started all three of Nashville SC's matches vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Jack Maher
has appeared in all three of Nashville SC's matches vs. Seattle Sounders FC
leads the team and is ninth in MLS this season with 92% passing accuracy (minimum 400 pass attempts)
Hany Mukhtar
scored during Nashville SC's 1-0 win vs. Seattle Sounders FC on July 13, 2022 at GEODIS Park
has started all three of Nashville SC's matches vs. Seattle
is tied for the team lead this season with two goals (also, Josh Bauer, Ahmed Qasem, and Sam Surridge)
Alex Muyl has appeared in all three of Nashville SC's matches vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Andy Najar has two career regular season assists vs. Seattle Sounders FC, both with D.C. United
Jeisson Palacios made his first Nashville SC and MLS start last Saturday vs. Real Salt Lake at GEODIS Park
Ahmed Qasem is tied for the team lead this season with two goals (also, Josh Bauer, Hany Mukhtar, and Sam Surridge)
Jacob Shaffelburg recorded a season high 28 minutes plus added time last Saturday vs. Real Salt Lake when he subbed in at the 62nd minute
Sam Surridge
is tied for the third-most career MLS goals in club history with 16 after converting a game-winning penalty kick in the 90 + 1st minute last Saturday vs. Real Salt Lake
is tied for the team lead this season with two goals (also, Josh Bauer, Hany Mukhtar, and Ahmed Qasem)
Eddi Tagseth
logged his third assist this season on Dan Lovitz's goal in the 30th minute last Saturday vs. Real Salt Lake and is tied for the third-most MLS assists in 2025
ranks second in MLS this season in total distance covered at 63.40 miles
earned MLS Team of the Matchday Bench honors for his performance vs. Real Salt Lake
Joe Willis
has secured clean sheets in all three of Nashville SC's matches vs. Seattle Sounders FC
is tied for the second-most clean sheets in MLS this season with three
Walker Zimmerman
has started all three of Nashville SC's matches vs. Seattle Sounders FC
leads the team with 15 career regular season games played vs. Seattle
