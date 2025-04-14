Nashville SC Notes Week of April 14, 2025

April 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Following its 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake last Saturday at GEODIS Park, Nashville Soccer Club (4W-3L-1D) will visit Seattle Sounders FC (2W-3L-3D) on Saturday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Lumen Field in the first meeting between the clubs since 2023. The Boys in Gold are unbeaten all-time vs. Seattle with a 2W-0L-1D record and have never conceded a goal vs. the Washington side.

Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club earned a 1-1 regular time draw at Crown Legacy FC last Sunday, picking up the extra point in a 4-3 shootout win. The Boys in Blue will host Chicago Fire FC II at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on Sunday, April 20 at 6 p.m. CT for its Dog Days match.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

has conceded the third-fewest goals in the Eastern Conference and is tied for the third-fewest conceded in MLS this season with eight (also, ATX)

is undefeated vs. Seattle Sounders FC all-time in MLS play with a record of 2W-0L-1D (regular season + playoffs)

is the only MLS club to face Seattle more than once and never concede a goal

last faced Seattle on Sept. 30, 2023 at GEODIS Park in a scoreless draw

defeated Seattle 1-0 in the team's only previous trip to Lumen Field on Feb. 27, 2022

is 62W-55L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 36W-19L-31D all-time on the road in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 19W-15L-18D all-time vs. Western Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 2W-0L-0D vs. Western Conference opponents this season

is 9W-9L-8D all-time on the road vs. Western Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 5W-5L-6D all-time during April in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 31W-34L-24D all-time on Saturday in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 41W-44L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

Josh Bauer is tied for the team lead this season with two goals (also, Hany Mukhtar, Ahmed Qasem, and Sam Surridge)

Gastón Brugman

made his 50th career regular season start last Saturday vs. Real Salt Lake

recorded a season high three shots last Saturday vs. Real Salt Lake

Teal Bunbury

recorded one goal and one assist vs. Seattle Sounders FC as a member of the New England Revolution on May 11, 2014

has appeared in all three of Nashville SC's matches vs. Seattle

Dan Lovitz

scored his first goal for Nashville SC since June 25, 2022 and his fourth MLS goal contribution of the season (goal, three assists) last Saturday vs. Real Salt Lake

is tied for the most goal contributions in MLS by a defender this season with four

is tied for the third-most assists in MLS this season with three

earned MLS Team of the Matchday and Nashville SC Man of the Match honors for his performance vs. Real Salt Lake

has started all three of Nashville SC's matches vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Jack Maher

has appeared in all three of Nashville SC's matches vs. Seattle Sounders FC

leads the team and is ninth in MLS this season with 92% passing accuracy (minimum 400 pass attempts)

Hany Mukhtar

scored during Nashville SC's 1-0 win vs. Seattle Sounders FC on July 13, 2022 at GEODIS Park

has started all three of Nashville SC's matches vs. Seattle

is tied for the team lead this season with two goals (also, Josh Bauer, Ahmed Qasem, and Sam Surridge)

Alex Muyl has appeared in all three of Nashville SC's matches vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Andy Najar has two career regular season assists vs. Seattle Sounders FC, both with D.C. United

Jeisson Palacios made his first Nashville SC and MLS start last Saturday vs. Real Salt Lake at GEODIS Park

Ahmed Qasem is tied for the team lead this season with two goals (also, Josh Bauer, Hany Mukhtar, and Sam Surridge)

Jacob Shaffelburg recorded a season high 28 minutes plus added time last Saturday vs. Real Salt Lake when he subbed in at the 62nd minute

Sam Surridge

is tied for the third-most career MLS goals in club history with 16 after converting a game-winning penalty kick in the 90 + 1st minute last Saturday vs. Real Salt Lake

is tied for the team lead this season with two goals (also, Josh Bauer, Hany Mukhtar, and Ahmed Qasem)

Eddi Tagseth

logged his third assist this season on Dan Lovitz's goal in the 30th minute last Saturday vs. Real Salt Lake and is tied for the third-most MLS assists in 2025

ranks second in MLS this season in total distance covered at 63.40 miles

earned MLS Team of the Matchday Bench honors for his performance vs. Real Salt Lake

Joe Willis

has secured clean sheets in all three of Nashville SC's matches vs. Seattle Sounders FC

is tied for the second-most clean sheets in MLS this season with three

Walker Zimmerman

has started all three of Nashville SC's matches vs. Seattle Sounders FC

leads the team with 15 career regular season games played vs. Seattle

