Adilson Malanda Named to L'Équipe French Team of the Weekend
April 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
The accolades are still rolling in after an impressive performance in Canada. L'Équipe, a French newspaper renowned for its sports coverage, named Adilson Malanda to its 'French team of the weekend.'
Adilson joins the likes of Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Kalulu (Juventus) and more. It is an esteemed list for the center-back and Charlotte FC to join.
A clean sheet, 17 clearances, 4 duels won, and led the team in passing accuracy. Well deserved. Congrats, Adilson Malanda!
