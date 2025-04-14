Adilson Malanda Named to L'Équipe French Team of the Weekend

April 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







The accolades are still rolling in after an impressive performance in Canada. L'Équipe, a French newspaper renowned for its sports coverage, named Adilson Malanda to its 'French team of the weekend.'

Adilson joins the likes of Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Kalulu (Juventus) and more. It is an esteemed list for the center-back and Charlotte FC to join.

A clean sheet, 17 clearances, 4 duels won, and led the team in passing accuracy. Well deserved. Congrats, Adilson Malanda!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.