Sporting KC and Sports Radio 810 WHB Extend Broadcast Agreement

April 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City and Sports Radio 810 WHB announced on Monday a new two-year broadcast agreement for the 2025 and 2026 Major League Soccer seasons.

''Sporting Kansas City has been a great partner of ours and we are thrilled to continue the partnership for years to come," said Chad Boeger, President and General Manager of Union Broadcasting. "There is an enormous amount of excitement with the FIFA World Cup coming to our hometown next year. In addition to Sporting KC competing in MLS, we know the next year and a half will be extremely memorable for soccer in our community. We are Kansas City's sports radio station dedicated to bringing the best sports talk to the Midwest. It's terrific to work with a locally owned and operated major league sports franchise.''

As the official radio home of Sporting Kansas City, Sports Radio 810 WHB will air live broadcasts of SKC matches -- including The Final Whistle post-game show -- on 810 AM/103.7 FM or 1510 AM/94.5 FM. The Program with Soren Petro will have weekly interviews with a Sporting KC guest and bi-weekly episodes of the Sporting KC Show. The station's match commentary will also be available in the Sporting KC and Sports Radio 810 apps, on SportingKC.com and 810whb.com, and as an option for fans in the U.S. and Canada to select for Sporting KC home matches on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Sports Radio 810 WHB's commentary will be led by play-by-play voice Blake Aerni alongside analyst and fellow KC native Jon Kempin. An alum of Mill Valley High School in Shawnee, Kan., Aerni has been part of Sporting KC radio broadcasts for four seasons after majoring in broadcasting and sports media at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. A 13-year MLS veteran, Kempin spent seven seasons with Sporting KC from 2010-2016 and is now in his third season as a radio analyst. The Overland Park, Kan., native is a member of the Blue Valley North High School and Kansas Soccer Hall of Fames.

Sports Radio 810 WHB is the largest all-sports radio station in the country. The station has a daytime signal strength of 50,000 watts with a listening area that spans over 42,000 square miles and includes portions of Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

Locally owned and operated, Sports Radio 810 WHB was awarded Media Mix's Kansas City Radio Station of the Year in 2024 and is Kansas City's exclusive home for live play-by-play of many of the biggest events in sports including the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, NHL Stanley Cup, World Series and NCAA championships.

Dating back to Sporting Kansas City's inaugural match at Children's Mercy Park, Sports Radio 810 WHB has broadcast the team's matches for 15 straight seasons since 2011.

