David Ayala, Kevin Kelsy Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 8

April 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers midfielder David Ayala and forward Kevin Kelsy have been named to MLS's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 8. Ayala tallied a goal and an assist while Kelsy notched a brace in Portland's 4-2 win over Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park on Sunday afternoon. The Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to a fifth straight result (3-0-2) to move into fourth place (4-2-2, 14pts) of the Western Conference.

Kelsy, 20, recorded his first MLS career brace in the Sunday matinee matchup. The Venezuelan striker helped the Timbers take the lead twice against Kansas City, scoring in the 26th and 49th minutes. Kelsy has scored three goals in eight appearances (three starts) for Portland in 2025.

Ayala, 22, registered a goal and an assist in Portland's 4-2 win over the weekend. It marked the Argentine midfielder's first goal and assist of the 2025 campaign, and the second goal and assist of his MLS career. Scoring in the 10th minute against Sporting KC, Ayala's goal marked Portland's quickest on the road this season.

The Timbers will return home to host LAFC at Providence Park on Saturday, April 19. Kick of is set for 7:15 p.m. (Pacific) and will feature a national broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes as well as air live on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

