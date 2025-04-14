Sporting KC Weekly: April 14-19, 2025

April 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The MLS regular season schedule will feature 15 matches on Saturday - the most on a single day in league history -- and Sporting Kansas City will cap off all the action when the team takes on the San Jose Earthquakes in the Matchday 9 finale at 9:30 p.m. CT at PayPal Park.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off chicken nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 7:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2025 Generation adidas Cup at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, this week. The U-18s, led by head coach Lee Tschantret, will take on Mexican side Santos Laguna at 3:30 p.m. CT today after earning a 2-0 win over D.C. United on Sunday. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

The Sporting KC Academy will also compete at the 2025 Easter International Cup in Orlando beginning Wednesday when the U-14s take on Intercontinental FA at 9:15 a.m. CT and the U13s play ODP National Select at 10:30 a.m. CT. On Thursday, the U-13s continue the tournament against CF Monterrey (9:45 a.m. CT) and Inter Miami (2:30 p.m. CT) while the U-14s face Inter Miami (8:45 a.m. CT) and the Houston Dynamo (1:15 p.m. CT).

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $24 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT tonight with the code MLS24 (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new One KC primary jersey in men's, women's and youth sizes. In addition, fans can purchase Sporting Kansas City's adidas One Planet pre-match jersey beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday ahead of the Greener Goals Week of Service.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's road trip to play LAFC on May 28 will open this Wednesday and away ticket requests for the team's visit to play the Houston Dynamo on May 31 will open this Friday.

Sporting KC Youth Soccer will host one-day camps for boys and girls between the ages of 5-14 years old from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday at Central Bank Sporting Complex (9101 N. Line Creek Pkwy.) in Kansas City, Mo., and Sports Pavilion Lawrence (100 Rock Chalk Ln.) in Lawrence, Kan. Visit SportingKCYouth.com for more information and to register a player.

