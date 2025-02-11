Charlotte FC Announce 2025 Leagues Cup Schedule, Three LIGA MX Matches at Bank of America Stadium

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC will host three LIGA MX teams at Bank of America Stadium during Leagues Cup 2025.

The Crown will take on FC Juárez on Thursday, July 31, C.D. Guadalajara on Sunday, August 3, and C.F. Monterrey on Thursday, August 7.

Kickoff times and ticketing information will be announced later.

All matches will be televised on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Charlotte FC will enter Leagues Cup for the third time in Club history, having progressed to the Quarterfinals in 2023.

Leagues Cup 2025 will mark the first time the Crown has played against these LIGA MX clubs. More information on each club below:

FC Juárez

Juárez was founded in 2015 and entered the second division of Mexican football, Ascenso MX where the club took home the Apertura 2015 title, and finished runners-up in the Clausura 2017 and Apertura 2017. The Club has played in LIGA MX since 2019 and finished the most recent season in 12th place. In Leagues Cup 2024, Juárez topped their group before falling to the Colorado Rapids in the Round of 32.

C.D. Guadalajara

Guadalajara are one of the founding members of LIGA MX and twelve-time league Champions-second most of any Mexican club. Known for their famous red-stripped kit, Chivas has been the home for some of the greatest Mexican players of all time, including Javier Hernández, Omar Bravo and Oswaldo Sánchez. The Club is two-time winners of the Concacaf Champions League and finished 9th last season in Mexico. Chivas was knocked out in the Group Stage of Leagues Cup 2024.

C.F. Monterrey

Monterrey have been one of the most successful LIGA MX clubs in recent years winning one domestic title and two Concacaf Champions Cups since 2019. In 2020, Monterrey became the second Mexican club to win the treble (Liga MX, Concacaf Champions League and Copa MX). Rayados were runners up in Mexico for the previous season and recently acquired World Cup Champion Sergio Ramos. They were knocked out in the Group Stage of Leagues Cup 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.