New England Revolution Welcome Gillette as Official Jersey Sponsor in Expanded Multi-Year Partnership

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







BOSTON - Gillette and the New England Revolution today announced an expanded multi-year partnership that welcomes the Boston-based men's grooming brand as the official front-of-jersey sponsor for the original Major League Soccer club ahead of its 30th season. Headquartered in South Boston since the company was established in 1901, Gillette has been a valued supporter of the Revolution for the club's entire history, dating back to the first official MLS season in 1996. Since then, Gillette has supported the Revolution through key milestones, including the 2002 grand opening of Gillette Stadium at a Revolution home game.

Since Gillette's support of the Revolution kicked off prior to the inaugural MLS season, the league's fanbase has grown more than tenfold - now reaching more than 50 million fans nationwide. Local interest is also on the rise, with the Revolution set to begin their 30th MLS season on the heels of a record year that saw an average of 29,232 fans in the stands per home game. In all, nearly half a million fans attended a Revolution match at Gillette Stadium in 2024.

Gillette has a rich sports legacy that continues to see substantial growth across numerous sports categories and fandoms - including this deepening relationship with the Revolution as the official jersey sponsor and globally with the brand's recent UEFA Champions League licensing partnership. Gillette has consistently enhanced its presence in global football and is dedicated to fostering the growth of the sport at all levels - both on and off the pitch.

"We are delighted to expand our relationship with Gillette through this new jersey sponsorship, strengthening our relationship with an iconic New England brand that shares our local roots and has been with us since the very beginning of our club," Revolution President Brian Bilello said. "This exciting new chapter in our partnership will create even more opportunities for Gillette to engage with our loyal fans as they help us grow the game here in New England."

"Gillette has a long-standing legacy across sports - both in our Boston backyard with teams like the Revolution, and globally. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Revolution, bringing the presence of the Gillette brand to the forefront of MLS fans and consumers nationwide," said John Claughton, Vice President of Grooming for Gillette North America. "Together we share the values of precision and performance, which has made this partnership a natural pairing. Gillette is here to ensure every member of the club and its fans are empowered to look, feel, and be their best on and off the pitch."

This Wednesday, February 12, at 11:00 a.m. ET, the Revolution will unveil the club's brand-new secondary kit for the 2025 MLS season, which will proudly display Gillette as the featured sponsor on the jersey front. Visit Revolutionsoccer.net, download the Revolution app, and follow the Revolution on social media @NERevolution to get the first look at the Revs' newest uniform. After it is unveiled on Wednesday morning, both the new secondary jersey and the Revolution's primary jersey will be available at the Gillette Stadium ProShop in Foxborough and on MLSStore.com.

Fans will get a preview of the new jerseys in action when the Revolution concludes their preseason slate with a friendly against Hartford Athletic at Gillette Stadium on Feb. 15. The preseason finale is open to Season Members and will be streamed live on Revolutionsoccer.net.

The Revolution's first official match featuring Gillette as the front-of-jersey sponsor will be the 2025 MLS regular season opener on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET), before the home opener at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, March 1, vs. Columbus Crew (7:30 p.m. ET).

Watch every Revolution match on any device with no blackouts by subscribing to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Revolution Season Memberships, multi-game packages, and single-game tickets are all on sale now at Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.