New York Red Bulls' First Match at Sports Illustrated Stadium Features New Fan Experiences for 2025 Season

February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The New York Red Bulls and Sports Illustrated Stadium have unveiled new updates and enhancements heading into the 2025 MLS season.

Home Opener Tickets On Sale Now

Fans will be welcomed to North America's best soccer-specific stadium with brand new signage for Sports Illustrated Stadium, unique fan experiences, premium hospitality offerings and more following the landmark 13-year naming rights deal with Sports Illustrated Tickets that was announced in December, 2024.

When purchasing single-match tickets for this Saturday's 2025 Home Opener, fans can add "SI Fan Experiences" to their tickets including:

Red Carpet Vip Access: Front-row view to welcome players and coaches as they arrive (outside of the VIP Entrance on the BULLevard, at 5:45 PM ET)

Pre-Match Flags: Take part in the excitement of pre-match ceremonies and wave flags on the pitch from field-level

Pre-Match Tunnel Access the player tunnel and watch the players enter the field before the start of the match. Includes custom digital Sports Illustrated magazine fan cover photo

Fans will want to arrive early and be in their seats to be able to take part of the special celebration of the 2024 team that made it all the way to MLS Cup with an unveiling on Trophy Row. Following that, the reigning Eastern Conference Champions will debut a new pre-match moment, kicking off the match with a bang.

The highly anticipated, new best-in-class hospitality space, "Club SI," which has been the hottest ticket at events around the world including pro football's Big Game, Kentucky Derby and Formula 1, will be unveiled on Saturday. This indoor all-inclusive lounge comes with seats behind the player benches in either Managers Box or Box Seats, in-seat food and beverage service and amenities setting the standard for premium spaces in sports and entertainment venues. Fans can experience Sports Illustrated's Club SI through memberships or partial plans.

Fans driving an Audi will be eligible for complimentary parking in the Audi Lot, subject to availability.

Sports Illustrated Stadium will welcome fans with a more efficient and secure experience due to the Evolv Express advanced security detection technology systems at the Stadium's main entrances.

Altec Lansing has come on as an Official Audio Partner of the New York Red Bulls and Sports Illustrated Stadium, utilizing their Active Noise Canceling headphones in the newly named Altec Lansing Sensory Room. Additional updates to come as the room is refreshed leading up to our Autism Acceptance Night on April 5.

For foodie fans, they can look forward to a diverse range of quality food offerings throughout the concourse, with several new menu items available in 2025 from Delaware North, including new salads, sandwiches, desserts and drink options. Stop by the new Juan, Please Marketplace in Section 121 and grab a TLT (tequila, lemonade and tea)!

The new JINRO Soju Zone in Section 128 will feature an area where fans can enjoy the Korean beverage specialty (and the world's largest spirit brand) - now with flavored soju options - as they take in the match and can even snap a photo with their mascot - The JINRO Toad.

The club's new water partner, Pulse+, will be available throughout Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Find out more about the 2025 Home Opener and how you can be part of the excitement at newyorkredbulls.com.

