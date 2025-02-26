FC Dallas Defender Geovane Jesus Placed on Season-Ending Injury List
February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas defender Geovane Jesus has been placed on its Season Ending Injury list and he will miss the 2025 season. The Brazilian tore his ACL tear during a training session on Sept. 13, 2023 and missed the 2024 campaign recovering.
Jesus underwent surgery to address cartilage damage in his right knee. The procedure was performed by Dr. Bert Mandelbaum on Monday, Feb. 24.
FC Dallas visits the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, March 1 from Dick's Sporting Goods Park. The match will kickoff at 8:30 p.m. CT and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on the FC Dallas App.
