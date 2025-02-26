Tickets on Sale Now: Secure Your Seat for the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16
February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF secured its spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 after a thrilling 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in the second leg of Round One on Tuesday night at Chase Stadium.
The Club will host 2024 Concacaf Caribbean Cup champion Cavalier FC on Thursday, March 6 at Chase Stadium before playing the second leg at the Stadium East Field in Kingston, Jamaica on Thursday, March 13.
SEASON TICKET MEMBERS TO RECEIVE FIRST OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE SEATS FOR ROUND OF 16
Inter Miami CF Season Ticket Members will have the first opportunity to secure their seats for the Round of 16 match on March 6 at Chase Stadium. Season Ticket Members received an email at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 25 with next steps. If you are a Season Ticket Member, be sure to check your email!
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
The general public on sale is happening now! Secure your seats to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 match at Chase Stadium NOW, while supplies last.
