San Diego FC Partners with MTS to Take the Trolley Facilitate Access to Matches at Snapdragon Stadium

February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







With capacity crowds expected at Snapdragon Stadium for the Club's inaugural home opener on Saturday, March 1 and throughout the 2025 MLS season, San Diego FC (SDFC) and the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) are teaming up to educate fans about the easiest way to get to matches this year - by transit.

As part of the partnership, MTS and SDFC are also unveiling numerous SDFC-themed Trolleys and buses to encourage fans to take transit to Snapdragon Stadium.

Taking transit means avoiding traffic, parking hassles, and allowing fans to enjoy the match responsibly. Snapdragon Stadium is expected to be at capacity throughout the season, making the Trolley the most convenient way to get to and from matches.

SDFC All-Season Pass - Now Available

To further support accessibility, SDFC and MTS are introducing the SDFC All-Season Pass, offering fans a discounted fare rate of only $56 for all 17 regular season home matches. The SDFC All-Season Pass is now live and available for purchase on Ticket Vending Machines and the PRONTO app. Fans can take advantage of this exclusive pass to enjoy a cost-effective, seamless way to get to Snapdragon Stadium on SDFC matchdays. More details can be found at sdmts.com/sdfc-all-season-pass.

How to Ride the Trolley to SDFC Matches

Download the PRONTO app or purchase a fare at any Ticket Vending Machine.

Tap or scan your PRONTO card/app before boarding.

Take the Green Line to Stadium Station (connections available from Blue and Orange Lines).

Enjoy the match hassle-free!

Game Day Activations and Fan Experiences

This new partnership is aimed at enhancing the game-day experience while improving access to Snapdragon Stadium. As part of the collaboration, the "MTS Memories" program will surprise and delight fans riding MTS transit to SDFC home matches with exclusive gifts, swag, and more.

Fans traveling via MTS will have the chance to experience unexpected moments of excitement, as SDFC and MTS will coordinate surprise activations on select game days. These fun interactions will be captured and shared through SDFC's official social media channels, bringing the energy and passion of matchday to a broader audience.

In addition to the "MTS Memories" program, SDFC will host marketing pop-up activations at three locations along the Green Line before matchday, featuring music, giveaways, raffle opportunities and more. For the club's highly anticipated Home Opener, activations will take place at Grossmont Transit Center and Old Town Transit Center.

As an added bonus, fans who take the Trolley from these locations will be encouraged to stop by the Club's marketing tent to pick up a raffle ticket. These tickets will enter fans into a special giveaway at the Fan Fest stage at Snapdragon Stadium, where they will have a chance to win prizes, including SDFC jerseys, merchandise, and tickets to upcoming matches.

For real-time updates and matchday transit information, follow @sdmts on social media. For more details on MTS service, visit sdmts.com.

