FC Cincinnati Add Noah Adnan, Amir Daley and Kenji Mboma Dem to Roster on Short-Term Agreement
February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati have added Noah Adnan, Amir Daley and Kenji Mboma Dem to the club's active roster via short-term agreement ahead of Wednesday night's Concacaf Champions Cup Round One, second leg match against FC Motagua, the club announced today.
Adnan will join the FC Cincinnati roster for the third time this year. Adnan made his first team debut against Motagua in the first leg of the series in Honduras on February 19. Adnan was also included in the matchday roster for the Orange and Blue's MLS season opener against New York Red Bulls.
Daley will make his second appearance on the FC Cincinnati roster after traveling alongside Adnan and the Orange and Blue to Tegucigalpa in the reverse Champions Cup fixture. Mboma Dem joins the first team roster for the first time this year.
FC Cincinnati enter the second leg matchup against Motagua leading 4-1 on aggregate scoring.
TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati add Noah Adnan, Amir Daley and Kenji Mboma Dem to the first team roster via short-term agreement on February 26, 2025.
