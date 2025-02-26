Toronto FC Sign Homegrown Defender Lazar Stefanovic

February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed defender Lazar Stefanovic to a First Team Contract as a Homegrown player through 2028 with an option for 2029.

"We are very happy to announce Lazar's contract as a Homegrown player at this time," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "Laz has accomplished many firsts as a young athlete, including making his MLS debut at just 16 years old, which makes him the second-youngest player to appear for Toronto FC. We are thrilled for his continued growth with our First Team and look forward to our journey together."

Stefanovic, 18, joins Toronto FC after spending the past two seasons (2023, 2024) with Toronto FC II, where he made a combined 31 appearances (29 starts) for TFC II in MLS NEXT Pro action. The defender made his professional debut with the Young Reds as an Academy player against FC Cincinnati 2 on April 30, 2022, and signed with TFC II on June 30, 2023. During the 2023 season, the Clearwater, Florida native signed three short-term deals with Toronto FC and made three appearances, including his First Team debut against Real Salt Lake on July 1, 2023. Stefanovic joined the Reds during the 2025 preseason for both legs in Marbella, Spain and Palm Beach, Florida.

A Homegrown player, Stefanovic represented the Toronto FC Academy across the U-10 to U-19 age groups. He originally joined the Academy in 2016 after spending three years with Oakville Soccer Club.

At the international level, Stefanovic has earned 12 caps for the Canadian Men's National Team across the U-17 and U-20 age groups. He has made a total of nine appearances for the U-17 Canadian team, split between the Concacaf U-17 Championship and the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup, in addition to three appearances at the Concacaf U-20 Championship. He made his international debut as team captain at the Concacaf U-17 Championship against Trinidad and Tobago on February 11, 2023. Stefanovic featured in all three matches at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship Qualifying, leading a defence that held the opponents scoreless while recording a perfect 3-0-0 record during group play.

TRANSACTION : Toronto FC sign defender Lazar Stefanovic to a First Team contract as a Homegrown player through 2028 with an option for 2029.

LAZAR STEFANOVIC

Position: Defender

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 174 lbs.

Birthdate: August 10, 2006 (Age - 18)

Hometown: Oakville, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian

Last Club: Toronto FC II

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.